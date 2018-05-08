SHOCKING:

FAKE AMERICA’S Marine Army Colonel, GARRICK SLACKS Arrested in Nigeria…For Defrauding vulnerable Nigerians seeking United States Visa

*Engages in Fake Marriage promises to Nigerian ladies after sex with them

* ‘I am GUILTY of the crime, please forgive me’-Garrick

* ‘Forensic done using his fingerprints revealed that he is a wanted man in California. He ran to Nigeria to continue his heinous crimes’-INVESTIGATION

* ‘Garrick would collect money from his victims, immediately relocate to another area where he would defraud other women. He was a serial fraudster who had used his position as a foreigner to defraud Nigerians, who are desperate to travel abroad, especially to the US. He is a serial and sophisticated fraudster’-Imo State Police

BY SAMSON SHOAGA/MANAGING EDITOR, NIGERIA

GARRICK SLACKS, an impostor, a foreigner who claimed he is a United States Army colonel had been arrested by men of Nigerian Police Force, NPF, Imo State Command for identity theft of America, defrauding vulnerable Nigerian women into hoax marriage after collecting various huge sums of funds from them to allegedly help facilitate American visa procurement.

Garrick, who came to Nigeria with the sole aim of defrauding ladies with fake promises of marriage, helping them secure visas and other travelling documents to America, was found to have violated Nigerian laws.

This fraudster was arrested on Saturday July 28th in his hideout. A reliable source in Imo State Police Command confided that Garrick would collect money from his victims and immediately relocate to another area where he would also defraud other women after he had had sex with them.

The police source who would not want his name mentioned said: “Garrick was a serial fraudster who had used his position as a foreigner to defraud Nigerians, who are desperate to travel abroad, especially to United States. He is a serial and sophisticated fraudster.

“He was arrested this while hurriedly leaving Owerri for Port Harcourt. He is equally impersonating the United States Army and Nigerian Army at the same time. His targets are mostly women.

“He would promise them marriage, assured them that he had the capacity to secure their visas and other travelling documents to America with his position as a colonel in the US Marine Army as an American citizen after having sex with them.

“He has confessed to the crime and the forensic investigation we have done using his fingerprints revealed that he is a wanted man in California and he only ran to Nigeria in February to continue his heinous crimes.