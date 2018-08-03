SHOCKING:

FAKE NIGERIAN Military Colonel, DENIS LIWO FRAIWI Arrested in GHANA…For Harassing, Molesting and Embarrassing a Waitress, NANA in Takoradi Restaurant

*Suspect spotted by two Ghanaian genuine military officers

*Attacked Ghanaian Army men for warning him to leave ‘food-waiter’ alone

* Disgraceful: 29 Year old Nigerian Fake Military officer bites fingers of one of the Ghanaian Army mediators

* Ghanaian Police overpowers, interrogates, lock up Fake army officer in station

* ‘Please forgive me, I am sorry. I am a FAKE Nigerian Army. I have Never ever joined Nigerian Military in my life’-FRAIWI

BY JOSEPH KUFOR/CRIME REPORTER, GHANA

AT 29years, he has perfected crime in the highest level. He is a Nigerian from the middle-belt area of the country. DENIS LIWO FRAIWI, notorious for his various criminal activities have ran to take refuge in Takoradi, Ghana some six years ago. Fraiwi, like ‘a leopard that can never change its skins’, he impersonates Nigerian military as ‘ fake colonel’ committing various atrocities with reckless abandon.

Everywhere he goes, he adorn the Nigerian colonel camouflage with ranks in tow, talks so boldly and barks out orders for innocent Ghanaians to obey, not knowing everything about this Nigerian is built on lies.

Police in Takoradi in the Western Region have arrested Fraiwi for posing as a military officer from the Nigerian Army. The suspect was spotted by two military officers allegedly molesting a waitress at Vienna restaurant in Takoradi.

The military men approached the Fraiwi and asked him to stop molesting the waitress but he instead attacked the military men for interfering. A fight ensued between Fraiwi and the military men leading to the Nigerian man – who had claimed to be a Nigerian military officer – biting the fingers of one of the Ghanaian military officers.

He was overpowered and sent to the Police station. Upon interrogation it was revealed that his claim that he was a Nigerian military officer was false. Sensing that his identity has been blown open, eye-witness in the station said Fraiwi weeps and said: “Please forgive me, I am sorry. I am a FAKE Nigerian Army. I have Never ever joined Nigerian Military in my life.” He is currently in Police custody while investigations into the incident continue.