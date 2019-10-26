SHOCKING:

I Have successfully performed over 500 Surgeries, No single death Recorded-Fake Nigerian Doctor, IBRAHIM MUSTAPHA boasts

…Principal Medical officer of Cottage Hospital is not a surgeon, but a jungle man who caused the death of 46 innocent persons, claims DSS

* Nigeria’s Secret Police: ‘A preliminary investigation revealed that Mustapha holds National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) certificate, an equivalent of Senior Secondary School certificate or High School. He confessed to forging MBBS credentials’

*Exposed when he attended visa interview as a potential medical team member for the 2019 hajj operations, spotted by a man who knew him in Gombe as a ward attendant in an undisclosed clinic

BY AHMED JUBRIL/Special Crime Correspondent, Yola

WONDERS WILL NEVER SIEZE FROM HAPPENING IN NIGERIA. The stunning activity of a fake Surgeon in Yola, a major location in Adamawa state threw the residents into palpable shock when news hit the town of the arrest of one Ibrahim Mustapha, a notorious make-believe ‘medical doctor’ who carries stethoscope around his neck as the principal medical officer of Cottage hospital, Fufore.

Surprisingly, he had performed over 500 surgical operations causing the death of 46 people in the state, even without having any qualified medical certificate. Mustapha, the fake doctor has been arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) for killing patients in the cause of his fake practice. Record showed he had performed over 500 surgical operations causing the death of about 46 patients from January to May 2019.

Parading the fake doctor in Yola recently, DSS Director in the state, Bola Olori, said the DSS has, “effected the arrest of one Ibrahim Mustapha, who operated illegally as a PMO in Fufore Cottage hospital, Fufore local government area of Adamawa state”.

Olori said a preliminary investigation revealed that Mustapha holds National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) certificate, an equivalent of Senior Secondary School certificate or High School. The fake surgeon confessed to forging MBBS credentials according to the DSS but denied causing the death of any patient throughout his career until his arrest.

“Yes, I’ve forged the documents as stated by the DSS boss and also done both major and minor surgical operations, including caesarian section, altogether more than 500 surgeries without causing the death of any of my patients as claimed.”

But the DSS said, “He perfected the illicit act in Gombe where he worked as a ward attendant in several clinics. He was aided by a practicing doctor who gave him sample copies of his NECO results, MBBS of Bayero University Kano, NYSC Discharge certificate and Medical and Dental Council if Nigeria, annual registration license.

“The suspect subsequently gained employment into the Adamawa state Hospital Management Board in October 2015 as a doctor and rose to the post of PMO, serving at both the Cottage hospital Mayo-Belwa and Fufore.”

Mustapha ran out of luck when he attended visa interview as a potential medical team member for the 2019 hajj operations. He was exposed by a man who knew him in Gombe as a ward attendant in an undisclosed clinic.