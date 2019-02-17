SHOCKING in AMERICA:

Chicago Empire star, JUSSIE SMOLLETT paid Two NIGERIAN Brothers, ABIMBOLA and OLABINJO OSUNDAIRO $3,500 to assault him with bleach, Noose yelling racial homophobic slurs…for Global media attention and Publicity

* “The attack was stage-managed by Smollet himself. He planned everything. He promised to give us the sum of $4,000 in total but only succeeded in giving us $3,500 cash before we traveled to Nigeria on holiday”-‘Nigerian brothers

* Smollett had told police that on January 29, two assailants tied a rope around his neck and poured an unknown chemical substance on him while yelling’Empire f****t’ and ‘Empire n*****’ at him

* ‘We can confirm that the information received from the individuals questioned by police earlier in the Empire case has in fact shifted the trajectory of the investigation,’ Chicago Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF & CLEM IDEMUDIA/CRIME REPORTER, CHICAGO

TRUTH HAS EMERGED ON HOW FAMOUS CHICAGI BORN ‘EMPIRE’ movie star, JUSSIE SMOLLETT allegedly paid two Nigerian brothers, AMBIMBOLA ‘OLA’ AND OLABINJO ‘BINJO’ OSUNDAIRO the sum of $3,5000 to stage-manage a fake attack on him.

For these two Nigerians, who are cooperating with police investigating the alleged hoax attack, they reportedly told detectives that they did a practice run days before it happened. Smollett had claimed that the assailants ‘yelled out racial and homophobic slurs’ as they tied a rope around his neck and poured an unknown substance that he suspected was bleach on him. Sources say that the brothers told authorities they had bought the items used in the attack at Jussie’s direction. Smollett’s attorneys,

Sources said one of the brothers put a rope around Smollett’s neck and poured bleach over him while the other wore a red hat and yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him. The brothers, who reportedly had a relationship with Smollett and were extras on Empire, told authorities they had bought the items used in the attack at the actor’s direction.

Abel and Ola were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of assault but were released from policy custody Friday evening after investigators said ‘new evidence’ had emerged in their interrogations that requires further detective work. When asked whether Smollett is officially considered a suspect in light of the new information, the Chicago Police Department told TMZ: ‘We have some information that needs to be corroborated and verified with the Empire cast member before we can answer this question. ‘After new developments, we’ve reached out to his attorney and requested additional time to interview him.’ Smollett has furiously denied claims that he orchestrated the assault and said ‘nothing could be further from the truth’.

That narrative, however, is now under serious scrutiny by investigators, who reportedly have evidence that Smollett directed his ‘attackers’ to buy the rope used in the ‘assault’ at a local hardware store.

Documents prove two Nigerian brothers, who work as extras on the highly rated Fox drama, bought the rope which was found around Smollett’s neck at Crafty Beaver Hardware Store in Chicago. Sources said that the brothers used Smollett’s money when they made the purchase on the weekend of January 25. They also bought two red plain hats that they wore during the alleged attack, according to sources close to the investigation. Police believe that the red hats were purchased at a local beauty supply store in the Uptown section of Chicago.

‘We can confirm that the information received from the individuals questioned by police earlier in the Empire case has in fact shifted the trajectory of the investigation,’ Chicago Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said.

‘We’ve reached out to the Empire cast member’s attorney to request a follow-up interview.’Chicago police are now ‘eager to speak to Jussie Smollett’ in light of the new information that was uncovered, according to ABC News. ‘We have been in touch with Smollett’s attorneys,’ a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said.

JUSSIE LAWYER:

Lawyers Todd S. Pugh and Victor P. Henderson issued the following statement on Jussie’s behalf on Saturday night: ‘As a victim of a hate crime who has cooperated with the police investigation, Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with. He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying.

‘One of these purported suspects was Jussie’s personal trainer who he hired to ready him physically for a music video. It is impossible to believe that this person could have played a role in the crime against Jussie or would falsely claim Jussie’s complicity.

‘Jussie and his attorneys anticipate being further updated by the Chicago Police Department on the status of the investigation and will continue to cooperate. At the present time, Jussie and his attorneys have no inclination to respond to “unnamed” sources inside of the investigation, but will continue discussions through official channels.’