BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

TWO NIGERIANS RESIDENT IN HOUSTON regarded as ‘Kings of Marriage Fraud’, had been arrested, prosecuted and convicted by the court: Folarin H. Alabi, 35, and Justice Daniel, 41 for marriage scam which means these Nigerians now face a five-year jail term each in addition to the sum of $250,000 each as fines.

This fraud was carried out by these Nigerians having deceived an unsuspecting 37 year old American lady, Letrishia Andrews into playing along with them, thinking they were going to beat the well trained American immigration system. These notorious Nigerians got it wrong at this time.

Going by a press statement from the Department of Justice recently it reads of these Nigerians attrocities: “After four hours of deliberations a jury convicted Nigerian citizens Folarin H. Alabi, 35, and Justice Daniel, 41, and U.S. citizen Letrishia Andrews, 37, of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud.

“These convicts join eight others who have previously plead guilty to similar charges. The aim of the marriage fraud ring was to enter into so-called sham marriages to get around immigration laws. Alabi would look for potential accomplices of Nigerian descent at area clubs and bars.

“There was also evidence that at least one of those convicted, Andrews, had also filed false Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) applications to get obtain money for groceries.

“The defendants would apparently go as far as posing for staged photos showing a seemingly happy marriage to fool officials. The defense team tried to convince a jury that Alabi and Daniel were in a real marriage that was just having problems. All other documents and testimony proved otherwise though.

“Each of the defendants now face up five years in federal prison along with fines as high as $250,000 for the conspiracy and marriage fraud convictions. Andrews could also get five years for the false statements related to the SNAP fraud.”

Houston’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team, in Houston, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General were all apart of the investigation.