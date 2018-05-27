SHOCKING IN AMERICA:

White AMERICAN Woman, RACHEL DOLEZAL Adopts Nigerian Name, NKECHI DIALLO to Defraud United States Govt in the sum of $8,747…Illegally Received FOOD STAMPS for over TWO Years and $100 in child care assistance

*Arrested, Charged with theft by Welfare Fraud, Perjury and False Verification for Public Assistance

*Lied on Records, Report income as usually less than $500 per month

* Subpoena for her self-employment records, including financial institutions showed Diallo deposited nearly $84,000 into her bank account between August 2015 and September 2017 without reporting it to the Department of Social and Health Services

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

OUTSIDE THE SHORES OF AFRICA’S MOST POPULOUS BLACK NATION, most Nigerians are tagged ‘criminals’ due to the apparent vice of few. But a new twist into this bad country classification came to the fore recently when an American white born woman, a former leader of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), a civil rights organization not only changed her name legally to Nkechi Diallo but defrauded the United States Government to the tune of $8,747.

Her cock-and-bull story fell flat like a ‘pack of cards’ when she was discovered by investigators that real reasons she adopted a Nigerian name was to fleece American economy under the guise of being a ‘black Nigerian woman.’

This former NAACP leader in Washington state had her life unraveled after she was outed as a white woman pretending to be black lady. She is now facing music, as ‘Nkechi’ has been charged with welfare fraud, perjury and false verification for public assistance.

For clarity, Dolezal legally changed her name to Nkechi in 2016 for purpose of alleged criminality so that Nigeria and Nigerians will always be in the news for negative reasons.

She illegally received $8,747 in food assistance and $100 in child care assistance from August 2015 through November 2017, court documents said.

According to reported investigation which started in March 2017 when a Washington state undercover received information that Diallo had written a book. The investigator reviewed Diallo’s records and found that she had been reporting her income as usually less than $500 per month, court documents said.

A subpoena for her self-employment records, which included copies of her bank statements was issued. This showed Diallo had deposited nearly $84,000 into her bank account between August 2015 and September 2017, without reporting it to the Department of Social and Health Services.

The money came from authoring her memoir, “In Full Color,” speaking engagements, soap making, doll making, and the sale of her art, according to the case file.

Diallo did report a ‘change of circumstance’ to the state agency, saying she did a one-time job in October 2017 worth $20,000, court documents said. The former civil rights activist told investigators she “fully disclosed her information” and declined to answer further questions, the documents said.

She has said previously that she grew up near Troy, Montana, with religious parents and that she began to change her perspective as a teenager, after her parents adopted four black children. She decided to become publicly black years later, after a divorce.

Her lies for years were punctured, when her parents, with whom she has long feuded, told reporters that their daughter was born white but was presenting herself as a black activist in the Spokane region.

#Additional reports by news station KHQ-TV