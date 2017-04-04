SHOCKING IN PHILADELPHIA:

Nigerian Woman, 36, Temitope Adebamiro gets 4 years JAIL TERM for Stabbing Pharmacist’s Husband to Death…Says ‘My Late Husband had SEX with Prostitutes, Suffered Me continually’

* ‘He always bring WOMEN to our Matrimonial Bed severally to sleep with them’

* ‘My Husband had sex with my Blood Sister and our Nanny’s daughter as stored on his cellphone’

* ‘Someday I will explain to my children: ages 5 and 8, what happened to their father’

* ‘Surveillance Footage captured images of Adeyinka Adebamiro having SEX with other women and conducting a drug deal’-New Castle County police

*Deceased was being investigated at time of death by federal authorities for illegally selling $20,000 drugs

* ‘Adebamiro wanted to end the marriage, but was stuck between two cultures and two generations. One side was telling him to get a divorce. The other pushed him to stick it out’-Deputy Attorney General Colleen Norris

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

THEY ARE NIGERIAN BORN NATURALIZED AMERICAN CITIZENS resident in Philadelphia. Adeyinka and Temitope Adebamiro were once seen in their immediate neighborhood in America as ever happy couple. No one will ever believe there was ‘no love lost’ between the seeming, lovely couple. But matters soon came to a halt when the bitterness rocking the foundation of their marriage that produced two beautiful kids-Five and Eight years led to the irreparable damage that snuffed life out of Adeyinka, a trained Pharmacist.

Temitope, the embattled wife arrested and charged with first-degree murder has been held at the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution ever since. She was alleged by investigators to have stabbed her husband on the neck with a kitchen knife over amorous text messages and unbelievable sexual pictures she found on the deceased cellphone.

The investigators unanimously believe that “No one disputed the fact that Adeyinka Adebamiro’s wife stabbed him to death in their Red Lion home, but two very different images of Adebamiro emerged at his wife Temitope’s sentencing in a Delaware courtroom recently.”

For the biological family of the deceased, they agreed he was a respected Pharmacist trying to follow his Nigerian family’s values by saving a deeply-troubled marriage for the couple’s two children. The evidence, however, pointed to a darker truth. But Temitope’s attorney provided Superior Court Judge Andrea L. Rocanelli with evidence of scars on Temitope’s body from his abuse and numerous videos showing that Adebamiro was not only unfaithful, but was having sex with prostitutes.

At the time of his death, this 37-year-old man was also being investigated by federal authorities for illegally selling $20,000 worth of prescription pills each week through his six pharmacies in the Philadelphia area, argues Temitope’s attorney Kathryn van Amerongen. Temitope only learned of this when she received in prison a federal forfeiture notice saying the government wanted to seize nearly $300,000 from her deceased husband.

Having listened to arguments on both sides, Rocanelli did not speak much but send a clear message. Temitope, a 36 year old mother of two was sentenced to only four years in prison, a lenient sentence for a defendant who admitted to murder and could have faced up to 50 years.

Like a baby, Temitope wept. She cried quietly throughout the hearing, while her attorney Amerongen read a letter on her behalf in which she expressed remorse and apologized to Adebamiro’s family for her “unplanned, yet inexcusable actions.” In tears, Temitope said the most difficult thing will be, someday, to explain to her children, ages 5 and 8, what happened to their father.

By all accounts, the couple’s marriage was irreparable long before Temitope stabbed her husband in their stately home on Healy Court in April 2015. Colleen Norris, Deputy Attorney General said Adebamiro wanted to end the marriage, but was stuck between two cultures and two generations. One side was telling him to get a divorce. The other pushed him to stick it out.

His words: “The ensuing drama was dizzying. There were trips back and forth to Nigeria. Children left with a nanny. And a post-nuptial agreement aimed at stopping the chaos. None of this was discovered by authorities until Adebamiro’s death led them into the couple’s world.”

For New Castle County police, their statement reads that “the two had been married for more than 10 years. Temitope told investigators her husband was physically abusive to her and had been cheating on her with various women, including her own sister and the nanny’s daughter.

“On the night of the killing, Temitope told investigators her husband had sent her to Nigeria for several months. After returning in December, she had to stay in a hotel near the Philadelphia airport for four days because her husband refused to let her into their home. He then paid for her to fly back to Nigeria for a few more months to live with a pastor, according to documents and statements in court.

Amerongen, Temitope’s lawyer explained: “Temitope was only allowed to return to Delaware and see her children after she signed a post-nuptial agreement that turned over all control of the couple’s property and assets to Adebamiro. The agreement also established rules for her return, including a ban on crying and allowing the nanny to control the upbringing of the couple’s children. These were rules that are well beyond what anybody would call a normal post-nuptial agreement,” she said. It was entirely one-sided.”

“The written agreement was found by investigators on one of Adebamiro’s computers in a locked office in their home. Also found on the computer was surveillance footage that captured images of Adebamiro having sex with other women and conducting a drug deal.

“This data dump provided a significant break in the case, she said. While it did not show Adebamiro physically abusing his wife, it did show him using on other women sex toys that Temitope had claimed were used to assault and scar her. The big picture starts to look like he was sexually aggressive and violent toward her.”

Making a strong case for Temitope, her lawyer gave the judge this information, as well as hospital and police reports that lent credibility to Temitope’s statements about the abuse, some of which occurred while she was pregnant.

While the judge weighed this information, she also heard from Adebamiro’s brother, Dotun. Obviously angry Dotun said: “I’m sure it is a loss to him and someone has to say that. It is not just a loss to us.”

Dotun begged the judge to consider a lengthy sentence so the children can grow up without interference from their mother. Dotun argues: “No matter how much love, effort I put into reassuring them, they are always reminded of his lack of presence.”

Norris asked the judge to sentence Temitope to 12 years in prison. She claimed this was not a one-sided domestic abuse case, but instead a broken marriage with abuse coming from both parties.

But Temitope’s attorney said: “The final trigger for this troubled marriage came last year when Adebamiro and his wife flew back from Nigeria together. As he showed her the cameras inside their home over his cellphone, Temitope saw the nanny’s daughter inside the home.

The court document said: “At one point, Temitope saw several texts and images on her husband’s phone, which she took pictures of using her cellphone. Some of the pictures included images of her sister and the nanny’s daughter.

“Around 9 p.m. on the night of the killing, the couple had been talking and watching television on the couch when her husband discovered the photos she’d taken on her cellphone. As he yelled at her, Temitope told police there was a power outage, the court documents said. Investigators checked with Delmarva Power, which indicated there was no power outage at the time, police said.

“Temitope then told police that when the power returned, she found her husband in the first-floor bedroom lying in the bed. As she got closer to him, she saw a knife on the ground which she picked up and took to the kitchen, according to documents. Temitope suggested to police that her husband stabbed himself and changed her story several times, according to court documents. Police found him around 12:40 a.m. with a single stab wound near his neck.

However, Norris said the state offered Temitope a plea because the defense would have presented evidence from that night that could be considered a triggering event for extreme emotional distress. The state also wanted to avoid airing a difficult family situation. Temitope was allowed to plead guilty to manslaughter under a section of the code for extreme emotional distress and a weapon offense in September.

But Amerongen said had Adebamiro still been alive, he could have faced 20 years to life for the abuse he inflicted on his wife. She adds: “I respect the family members. But they have a vision of their brother not borne out in those videos.”