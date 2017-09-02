SHOCKING INTERVIEW:

Baba Fryo is a Nigerian Ghetto singer from Ajegunle. He is known for releasing street songs like ‘Dem Go Dey Pose’ in the late 90s. His real name is Friday Igwe. In this interactive session with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, Baba Fryo bares his mind on the just concluded ‘Massive Protests in Nigeria, Why Tuface Idibia made-U-turn on the protest, his appraisal of the Muhammadu Buhari’s Government; Why he promised Not to Vote the Incumbent in 2019, Reasons he described his administration worst in Nigeria’s History, his Music and coming World Concert:

Q: How will you access the Nigerian music industry today?

A: The Nigerian music industry is growing bigger

Q: Do you support the masses’ protests against President Muhammadu Buhari’s government?

A: I support the protest 100%

Q: Why do you think Tuface Idibia ran away from leading the protest he promised Nigerians?

A: The reason is best known to him

Q: There were allegations that officers of Nigerian Police Force and State Security Services, SSS, threatened Tuface secretly that was why he withdrew..what do you think?

A: I’m not surprised because I remembered what they did to peaceful protesters in Port Harcourt

Q: Babafryo, as a music leader in Ajegunle, will you say Buhari is trying for Nigerians or he has failed Nigeria and Nigerians?

A: As for now he had failed Nigerians nothing to write about his promises

Q: If you hear All Progressive Congress, A PC, is nominating Buhari again for President in 2019, what will you do?

A: God forbid I will never vote for him

Q: As at today, do you agree Buhari is Nigeria’s best President ever or the worst in history?

A: Worst president because he doesn’t know anything about economy

Q: Why do you think Nigerian President had to go to London for medical treatment whereas Nigerians were told earlier Buhari traveled on vacation?

A:Hahaha you know the European thought us Democracy, America brought democracy to us and the people are practicing it right because they are politicians. But in Nigeria, we are not practicing it right since what we have in Nigeria is called ‘Politrickcians’

Q: Today, Nigerian Naira is almost $1 to N500. During presidential campaign, APC promised $1 Will become One Naira. Nigerians have not yet seeing the magic. What do you think?

A: Not only bringing Dollar to One Naira only they even promises to bring fuel price to forty Naira. As for this present government there is no magic they can do to bring dollar to one Naira

Q: The way BUHARI health issue is compounding, do you see him fulfilling his tenure of office?

A: I’m not God let’s keep our finger cross let’s see if he can finish his tenure.

Q: Why do you think our hospitals are ‘glorified health centres’ unfit for human treatment?

A: Pertaining our federal hospital I think d government are in d position to tell Nigerians

Q: Why is the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria, PMAN dead?

A: PMAN is not dead, it is still on coma

Q: Tell us about your latest albums, and are you planning to proceed on World Music shows?

A: I am about releasing a single before my full album. There are other plans in the pipeline for global music concert that will take the world by storm.

Q: Do you believe in smoking Marijuana (weed) to get inspiration to write and sing great music?

A: I don’t believe in smoking marijuana to write music . I don’t smoke anymore.

Q: So when did you stop smoking Marijuana (weed)?

A: Two years

Q: How about your family and kids?

A: My family is cool.