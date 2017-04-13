SHOCKING INVESTIGATION:

SACKED NNPC Managing Director, Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, CAPITAL Oil boss, Ifeanyi Ubah behind FUEL SCARCITY in Nigeria

…Erects N1.2billion Mansion at No. 4, Amazon Street Maitama, Abuja, Built and Furnished in 60Days

*Untold LOOTING of Petroleum Products Pricing and Marketing Company

*How Esther amassed stupendous wealth from sales of IPOs to desperate oil cabal, collection of kick backs to ensuring continuos fuel scarcity for Nigerians

*Why UBA allegedly collect percentage as Intermediary-kickbacks using proxies to reach oil cabals in return for honorarium

*Ex-Company Secretary of Nidas Shipping Service Agency (UK) Limited, becomes Shareholder

*LIST of UK Directors: Mrs Evelyn Aimua Orumwense (Company Secretary), Mr Jong Ik Lee (Director), Mr Ahmadu Hamman Sambo, a Civil Servant (Director/Shareholder), Mr Farouk Ahmed, a Public Servant (Director/Shareholder), Mr Henry Kim (Director), Mr Auwalu Abubakar (Retired), Ms Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue (Company Secretary retired/Shareholder)

BY YOMI OLAKUNLE/DEPUTY CRIME EDITOR, ABUJA & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

MILLIONS OF NIGERIANS HAD EXPRESSED SHOCK why fuel scarcity persist in Africa’s most populous nation, while the pains and sufferings become unbearable. Not many are in the know that Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, the woman at the center of the graft storm that once served as the Managing Director of the Petroleum Products Pricing and Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and her closest confidant, Ifeanyi Ubah, owner of Capital Oil are the greatest enemies of the Nigerian people.

These two buddies and business partners have been uncovered to be the invisible force exploiting the petroleum sector by enriching themselves however they want through IPOs sales, kickbacks using proxies to defraud Nigerian government thereby aggravating the suffering of the masses.

Our undercover investigation confirms that while at PPMC after which she was appointed and sacked as Managing Director of NNPC, Esther had created a long lasting business friendship with Ubah to ensure the two hit fortune in Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

Proceed of crime illicit funds start rolling in. Esther and Ubah never showed any sign the two-some were behind the varying nationwide fuel scarcity. It was alleged that Esther enriched herself and amassed stupendous wealth from sales of IPOs to desperate oil cabal, collection of kick backs through proxies and other underhand dealings to have seen to the ongoing fuel scarcity being experienced by Nigerians.

Our reliable sources privy to the investigation of Esther by Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) explained that the commission has been trailing her over the acquisition of choice properties in the nation’s capital particularly a house at Maitama valued at N1.2 billion built and furnished within 2months after her resumption of office.

An eye witness account reportedly said EFCC Chairman was said to have expressed shock after seeing the gigantic property located at off no 4, Amazon Street Maitama, Abuja as he exclaimed that Alison Madueke-Diezani, former Minister of Petroleum kleptocracy must be a starter comparable to Esther’s penchant for stealing public funds.

Our source in EFCC explains: “EFCC Chairman had been very angry and shocked at the discovery and wondered how two human beings could seat, plot to suffer Nigerians and make their gain. EFCC sees it as a FRAUD, while the funds seen as proceeds of crime. That was the reason Ifeanyi Ubah was also questioned and still being investigated by EFCC since we have documentary evidence on his financial crime in the petrol scam. Ubah is not a Saint at all.”

It was identified that Esther and other top oil cabal, prominently among them Ubah had desperately fought hard to stop every reform at the NNPC especially the rare kind that exposes such a monumental fraud without any waste of time.

Further investigation shows that Esther was Company Secretary of Nidas Shipping Service Agency (UK) Limited and later a Shareholder. According to information of the company’s website, Esther joined this firm on 17 April 2009, retired as the Company Secretary 09 March 2010 and remain Shareholder thereafter.

These are the Directors of Nidas Shipping Service Agency (UK) Limited : Mrs Evelyn Aimua Orumwense (Company Secretary), Mr Jong Ik Lee (Director), Mr Ahmadu Hamman Sambo, a Civil Servant (Director/Shareholder), Mr Farouk Ahmed, a Public Servant (Director/Shareholder), Mr Henry Kim (Director), Mr Auwalu Abubakar (Retired), Ms Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue (Company Secretary retired/Shareholder).

Meanwhile, various attempt were made to reach the former PPMC boss for a reaction as failed as the detectives handling her case have switched off her phone, while our source confirmed that senior members of the cabal are trying everything to ‘kill this story’ from being published.