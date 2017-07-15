SHOCKING:

Nigerian Man, Okechuckwu Mba ARRESTED in FRANCE for ingesting $90,000 (79,000 Euros) hidden inside CONDOM…X-Ray Reveals huge cash swallowed in his Intestines

*Charged for Money Laundering and Drug activities

*How Marijuana was detected on him by Sniffer Dog

* ‘We found on him HUGE CASH of 13,000 Swiss francs (11,900 euros, $13,500) concealed in his clothes’-France Custom Officials

OKECHUCKWU MBA, A Nigerian born businessman with questionable source of livelihood in Spain had been arrested few days ago in Strasbourg, Eastern France when X-Ray machine beams to show he had swallowed condoms which contain various denomination of money to the tune of $90,000 (79 Euros equivalent). Further search on his luggage and outfits confirmed another 13,000 Swiss francs (11,900 euros, $13,500) concealed in his clothes.

A press statement tto airport journalists by French Customs states: “The Nigerian man arrested Saturday in Strasbourg, had another 13,000 Swiss francs (11,900 euros, $13,500) concealed in his clothes.”

Okechukwu told customs agents that he lived in Spain and worked as a dishwasher at a restaurant in the Balearic Islands.

Strangely, a sniffer dog detected marijuana on the banknotes hidden in his clothing. That led to the X-ray that revealed the presence of nine condoms stuffed with the bank notes in the man’s intestines which he had swallowed.