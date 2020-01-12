SHOCKING!

Nigerian Night-club owner, MIKE EZE-NWALIE NWOGU alias ‘Pretty Mike’ impregnates six ladies, bring them for celebrity wedding

…boast on Instagram: ‘No film trick… we are just living our best lives’

*Filmed feeling each baby’s bump as heavily pregnant wives waited in line at the wedding

* Arrested few years ago for walking women to a wedding in chains and leashes

BY LILIAN IBADE, REPORTER, Europe & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

HE is notorious for his carefree and extravagant lifestyle. Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, a nightclub owner in Lagos, Nigeria, otherwise called ‘Pretty Mike’ caused a stir after turning up to a friend’s wedding in Africa’s most populous black nation on earth. This controversial socialite seen as a man living on a fast lane arrived with SIX heavily pregnant women ‘who are all carrying his children‘.

Mike described the women as his ‘six baby mothers to be’, he was filmed feeling each of their baby bumps as they waited in line at the wedding. He had assured everyone of having multiple girlfriends in the past. In September last year he posed with five women in wedding dresses and said: “It is my dream to marry two of my ex’s and three of my current girlfriends. We all have dreams and we all have fantasies”.

But another wedding stunt in 2017 caused outrage and led to his arrest after he arrived with girls on leashes like dogs.

After that incident, he reportedly signed an undertaking to ‘stop whatever act of putting girls on a leash or any other degrading treatment to ladies and guys’.

Some critics saw his latest stunt as the ‘same madness’ after it drew attention on social media.

Another critic said: “This is one reason I must have heavy military presence at my wedding venue. You’ll not come and chase clout on my special day”.

Mike was attending the celebrity wedding of actor and comedian Williams Uchemba and his girlfriend Brunella Oscar.

Uchemba is a star of Nollywood movies, as the Nigerian film industry is sometimes known, and their wedding was attended by a number of other celebrities.

