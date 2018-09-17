SHOCKING& SAD:

Nigerian-born British model, HARRY UZOKA stabbed to death in London… staggered into the street from a housing estate before collapsing

*25 year old signed by Premier Model Management, promising 1.8m-tall model’s face had appeared on billboards in the UK and USA. He had also worked for Zara and Mercedes

*Eye witness: “We believe that the incident started at Ollgar House, in Ollgar Close and the victim was assaulted and stabbed before staggering and collapsing in Old Oak Road”

* “This is another tragic murder with a young male victim who has met a violent death”-Detective Inspector Beverley Kofi

BY SALMON IBIKUNLE/CRIME REPORTER, LONDON

PAINFULLY, A FAST RISING NIGERIAN Born British model, HARRY UZOKA met his untimely death recently in the hands of assailants. Uzoka was stabbed to death near his home in what is believed to be a robbery which went wrong.

Uzoka, who was on the books of Premier Model Management, died from a single stab wound in the tragic incident. Neighbors on Old Oak Road, East Acton, reported a shout of ‘hand it over’ in the melee which involved several men. Twenty-five-year-old Uzoka staggered into the street from a housing estate before collapsing, reports say.

Detective Inspector Beverley Kofi said: “This is another tragic murder with a young male victim who has met a violent death. We believe that the incident started at Ollgar House, in Ollgar Close and the victim was assaulted and stabbed before staggering and collapsing in Old Oak Road.

“We believe there were a number of people involved, but we are still working to establish the circumstances and a possible motive. We have made two arrests and continue to pursue a number of lines of inquiry. We need the public’s help to piece together what happened — who the victim was seen with, the incident itself and the immediate aftermath.”

The promising 1.8m-tall model’s face had appeared on billboards in the UK and USA. He had also worked for Zara and Mercedes.

He was also signed to the Los Angeles New Models agency and was followed by more than 14,000 people on Instagram. He had spent Christmas in the Caribbean and had sent a message to followers in his last post: ‘Happy Holidays’ with double heart emojis.