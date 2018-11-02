SHOCKING & SHAMEFUL ON GOD’S ALTAR IN LONDON:

NIGERIAN Born 55years old BRITISH Pastor, BENJAMIN EGBUJOR Jailed…For Sexually Abusing 15 Year old Girl, another Woman during Private Prayer Sessions

*Sentenced at Inner London Crown Court to THREE YEARS AND FOUR Months imprisonment

*Found GUILTY of Sexual Assault, Causing or Inciting a child to Engage in Sexual Activity

* Offences took place at the Jubilee Christian Centre in Penarth Street, Peckham, where Egbujor was the Archbishop-elect

* “Pastor Egbujor told me I had been chosen to attend an individual prayer session. After being taken into his private office, he forced me to undress and oil was poured over me”-Teenage Victim

* “Egbujor and Nwenwu preyed on their victim’s vulnerabilities, whilst satisfying their own sexual urges under the guise of private prayer”-Police Constable James Bell, of the Met’s Offences and Child Abuse

* “Egbujor and Nwenwu exploited the trust of their congregation when they targeted and abused these victims. They believed their position within the church would protect them from facing justice, but the court has held them accountable for their actions. I hope this conviction serves to empower victims of sexual violence to come forward and report to police, and as a warning to offenders who think they can use their position to protect them from the law”- Detective Inspector Angela Craggs of the Met’s Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Command

BY TIMOTHY OKENLA/STAFF WRITER, LONDON

HE WAS JUST ELECTED AN ARCHBISHOP IN LONDON. But he could not control his lust and sex drive. Pastor BENJAMIN EGBUJOR, a 55 year old General Overseer of Jubilee Christian Centre in Penarth Street, Peckham, living at Harold Avenue, Belvedere, Kent has just lost his glory of leadership, as his lust for fleshy lust led him into seducing a 15 year old girl and his secretary, Rose Nwenwu, a 43 year into sexual assault, even though the latter was also convicted of helping and encouraging Egbujor in relation to one of his victims (teenage girl).

Egbujor, an Archbishop-elect who sexually assaulted a teenage girl and a woman during private prayer sessions has been jailed by a court in London.

This man who has brought shame to God’s name and family has been sentenced at Inner London Crown Court to three years and four months’ imprisonment, after he was found guilty of sexual assault and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Rose Nwenwu, 43 of Thurlestone Road, West Norwood, London, was also convicted of helping and encouraging Egbujor in relation to one of his victims, and taking part in that sexual assault herself. She was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

The offences took place from March 2011 to January 2013, at the Jubilee Christian Centre in Penarth Street, Peckham, where Egbujor was the Archbishop-elect. Officers in the Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Command (SOECA) started an investigation in January 2014 after a teenage girl disclosed to her family she had been abused by Egbujor.

The victim, who was under the age of 16, said Egbujor told her she had been chosen to attend an individual prayer session. After she has been taken into his private office, the girl was forced to undress and oil was poured over her.

As a result of further enquiries, officers also interviewed a woman in her 30s who disclosed she had also been sexually assaulted by Egbujor. The adult victim said Nwenwu, who worked as Egbujor’s secretary, also took part in the sexual assault by taking her clothes off and pouring oil over her.

Egbujor and Nwenwu were both found guilty after a five-week trial at Inner London Crown Court. He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for the sexual assault and four months, to be served consecutively, for inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, after been found guilty of one count of sexual assault.

Nwenwu was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for sexual assault and three years, to be served concurrently, for helping and encouraging Egbujor. Both were made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will have to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register.

Detective Inspector Angela Craggs, of the Met’s Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Command, said: “Egbujor and Nwenwu exploited the trust of their congregation when they targeted and abused these victims. They believed their position within the church would protect them from facing justice, but the court has held them accountable for their actions. I hope this conviction serves to empower victims of sexual violence to come forward and report to police, and as a warning to offenders who think they can use their position to protect them from the law.”

Police Constable James Bell, of the Met’s Offences and Child Abuse Command (SOECA) said: “Egbujor and Nwenwu preyed on their victim’s vulnerabilities, whilst satisfying their own sexual urges under the guise of private prayer. I commend the victims for their courage and commitment in this case. I fear there may be other victims who have not yet come forward and I urge them or any victim of sexual abuse to tell the police what happened.”

#Additional Reports by Metropolitan Police & Trumpet Media