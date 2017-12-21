SHOCKING:

ZAMBIA Immigration, Police Arrest Nigerian Pastor, AUSTIN EBOSELE in Charge of OMEGA FIRE MINISTRIES in Lusaka…Deported for illegal Stay after 48 hours notice to leave the country for Permit Expiry

*Pastor, Wife Resist Arrest for FOUR hours, Locked themselves up in the House

* Nigerian Pastor says Zambian Ministry of National Guidance/Religious Affairs Corrupt for deporting Men of God with vast investments in the country

*Zambian Govt plans to take over the church, money in the Church Account and Properties after my Deportation

* “Zambian Govt Officials demand K30,000 bribe from me to facilitate my stay, They want to take over my Huge Investment in the country”-Pastor Austin

* “Zambian government always allow foreigners to start big investments in the country, grow the investment and later deport them so that Zambians can inherit such investments”-Apostle Joshua Suleman, General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries

* “Nigerian pastor’s continued stay in Zambia and the acrimony in Omega Fire Ministries could result into the breakdown of law and order”-Kampamba Mulenga, Zambia Minister of Information and Broadcasting

BY LAURETTA OTIGO/RELIGIOUS REPORTER, LUSAKA

NIGERIAN EASY-GOING PASTOR, AUGUSTINE OSO EBOSELE of Omega Fire Ministries in Lusaka had been arrested, after 48 hours of leave to exit Zambia and after four hours of trying to fight off invasion of their homes by Zambian Immigration officers. He was deported, alongside his wife and family members without allowing him access to his numerous huge investment in the country.

Pastor Austin, wife were arrested, and deported back to Nigeria in company of his family members allegedly for illegal stay in Zambia. Earlier, Pastor Ebosele and his wife had resisted arrest for close to four hours when they locked up themselves in the house. But, he is said to have extended his stay in the country when his permit expired.

Speaking earlier through one of the widows in his house, Pastor Ebosele accused the ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs of being corrupt for deporting men of God seen to have vast investments in the country. He claimed the only reason government had him deported is because unnamed officials from the ministry of religious affairs are jealous and want to take over the wealth he had amassed in the country.

With plans at work not to to renew the employment permit of Pastor Austin, Zambian government echoes in a live broadcast that “the conduct of Pastor EBOSELE has divided the OMEGA Fire Ministries into two parties.”

Making this announcement, Zambian government spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga has announced this in Lusaka. Ms Mulenga says it is feared that with the Pastor’s continued stay in the country, the acrimony in Omega Fire Ministries could result into the breakdown and law and order.

She says Pastor Austin was given 48 hours to leave the country, in accordance with the Immigration and Deportation Act number 18 of 2010. Ms Mulenga also said contrary to speculations, the Government has not closed Omega Fire Ministries and is not against Nigerian Pastors.

She said Omega Fire Ministries Headquarters in Nigeria is free to send a senior pastor to come and help reconcile the membership in Lusaka. Ms Mulenga has called of Omega Fire Ministries members to avoid speculation and remain calm as matters are being dealt with the Church membership.

Responding, Pastor Austin says he has been targeted because he refused to pay a K30 000 bribe. Nigerian pastor who was arrested on Tuesday by a joint operation of immigration and police officers in Lusaka for refusing deportation, says he is being targeted as known government officials have been asking for a K30,000 bribe from him to facilitate his stay.

And government will not renew the employment permit of Pastor Austin of Omega Fire Ministries because his conduct has divided the congregation into two parties, says Government spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga.

For this Nigerian pastor, he said that he had presented tangible evidence of corruption to both the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Religious and National Guidance but that it was largely ignored.

He explained he had been trying to renew his immigration documentation but that a named senior official from the Ministry of Religious National Guidance had vowed to see to it that the pastor was deported, upon him refusing to give him K30, 000 which he had demanded.

He said that some expelled members of the church had teamed up with the government officials so that they could take over the church, money in the church account and properties after his deportation.

This Nigerian Pastor maintained that some suspended members of the church had reported falsehoods about him to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and National Guidance, which they investigated but did not find any fault.

His words: “I got a phone call from one man from Religious Affairs. This man can call thirty times in one minute, I don’t know how much they gave him. I went to the office to see him at his office, there he accused me of a lot and lots of things.

“From there he told me that I needed to cooperate with him because my deportation order is already on his table. He said if I don’t cooperate he would have me deported and I should give him K30, 000, to which I questioned whether it was his ministry that deported people.”

Pastor Austin said that when his documents were up for renewal, he submitted to the Immigration but that he had found it difficult as was promised to get his papers cleared.

Omega Fire Ministries administrator, Lackson Mwanza also confirmed this information whenshe reportedly said that the pastor was still in police custody.

And Ms Mulenga who issued the statement in Lusaka few days ago said the State through the Ministry of Home Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs would not renew the work permit of pastor Ebosele as his conduct was likely to divide the congregation.

Ms Mulenga who is Minister of Information and Broadcasting said it was feared that the pastor’s continued stay in Zambia and the acrimony in Omega Fire Minsietries could result into the breakdown of law and order.

Meanwhile, the General Overseer of Nigeria based Omega Fire Ministries Founder Apostle Johnson Suleman reprimand Zambia for their wickedness, after Pastor Austin was deported.

Apostle Suleman has reacted sharply to the deportation of his Pastor from Zambia. Suleman accused the Zambian government of always allowing foreigners to start big investments in the country, grow the investment and later deport them so that Zambians can inherit such investments.

In a statement he signed, the controversial clergyman warned that there would be repercussions for such actions. Suleman noted that such actions by little countries like Zambia would drive away foreign investors from the country.

Apostle Suleman said: “If you fight my pastor, you are fighting me. And if you fight me, wait for the results, there will be problems.

“There will be reactions. It’s not the best thing to do. When you do this, you send signals around the world. I am saying this because I know they are watching me. There are people you touch and things will just spoil.”

The Government of Zambia had given a Nigerian pastor, Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele of Omega Fire Ministries in Lusaka a 48-hour notice to leave the country.

The Zambian government said it decided not to renew the employment permit of the cleric because his conduct had divided the Omega Fire Ministries into two parties.

Chief Government Spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga said it was feared that with the Pastor’s continued stay in the country, the acrimony in Omega Fire Ministries could result into the breakdown and law and order.

She said Pastor Obesele was given 48 hours to leave the country, in accordance with the Immigration and Deportation Act number 18 of 2010.

She added that contrary to speculations, the Government has not closed Omega Fire Ministries and was not against Nigerian Pastors.

She added, “Omega Fire Ministries Headquartered in Nigeria is free to send a senior pastor to come and help reconcile the membership in Lusaka. Members of the church should avoid speculation and remain calm as matters are being dealt with the Church authority.”