NIGERIAN 16 Years old Boy, JOHN OGUNJOBI Stabbed to DEATH in South London…Collapsed in Tulse Hill during ‘Bonfire Night’

*Fatally wounded in Greenleaf Close after 10:53pm, Struggled, begged killers to stay alive

* ‘Despite the efforts of paramedics, the male was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.41pm. His next of kin are aware. He has been formally identified as John Ogunjobi, 16, of Tulse Hill. A post-mortem examination held on Thursday at Greenwich Mortuary gave cause of death as a stab wound’–‘Scotland Yard

* ‘I am appealing to anyone who has information that could assist this investigation to come forward and speak to police. We believe the victim was attacked by a number of suspects and the altercation would have undoubtedly drawn the attention of those who were in the vicinity’-Murder Squad’s Detective Chief Inspector Richard Vandenbergh

* ‘We have seen a spate of fatal stabbings in South London recently with five murders over the course of the last week. One murder is one too many with the devastation it causes to families, friends and communities difficult to comprehend. Tackling violence is a priority and one which remains at the forefront of all the work we do. This includes utilising our local resources but also supplementing them with resources from across the Met, including the Violent Crime Taskforce’ – Chief Superintendent Simon Messinger, Commander of the Central South Command Unit

BY TEMI OYELADE/SPECIAL CRIME CORRESPONDENT, LONDON

HE HAD DREAMS. HE HAD WANTED TO BECOME A MEDICAL DOCTOR. BUT THE DREAM OF JOHN OGUNJOBI, A NIGERIAN BORN BRITISH WAS CUT SHORT WHEN HE WAS SUDDENLY CORNERED AROUND FEW BLOCKS of buildings in South London and stabbed many times by ‘mystery killers’ on the prowl. He struggled with the killers, begged them to spare his life. Yet, he was overpowered, fatally attacked and left for dead. He struggled to move few kilometers away from the scene and collapsed in Tulse Hill during ‘Bonfire Night.’

The death of this 16 year old Nigerian-British had brought grief to Nigerian community in United Kingdom. And British police earlier thought Ogunjobi was a victim of shooting. But they have now confirmed he was stabbed to death in Greenleaf Close just after 10.53pm.

Scotland Yard said: “Despite the efforts of paramedics, the male was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.41pm. His next of kin are aware. He has been formally identified as John Ogunjobi, 16, of Tulse Hill. A post-mortem examination held on Thursday at Greenwich Mortuary gave cause of death as a stab wound. Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether a firearm was discharged. Officers are also appealing to anyone who may have captured footage or images of the incident on their mobile phone to get in contact. There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.”

Murder Squad’s Detective Chief Inspector Richard Vandenbergh said: “I am appealing to anyone who has information that could assist this investigation to come forward and speak to police. We believe the victim was attacked by a number of suspects and the altercation would have undoubtedly drawn the attention of those who were in the vicinity.”

For Chief Superintendent Simon Messinger, Commander of the Central South Command Unit, he said: “We have seen a spate of fatal stabbings in south London recently with five murders over the course of the last week. One murder is one too many with the devastation it causes to families, friends and communities difficult to comprehend.

“Tackling violence is a priority and one which remains at the forefront of all the work we do. This includes utilising our local resources but also supplementing them with resources from across the Met, including the Violent Crime Taskforce. Extra officers have been assigned to the Central South Command to work alongside local officers – you will see them out and about on patrol.

“And our prevention work, which has been key in helping to stem the overall tide of violent crime, remains ongoing. Across the Met this year, officers have conducted over 21,000 weapons sweeps and taken hundreds of weapons off the streets. This work will continue.

“The support of the community is vital in the work we do, including combating violent crime. “I would urge anyone who has witnessed a crime, violent or otherwise, to contact police as soon as possible and help us to remove violent individuals from our streets. “Any information, no matter how big or small, could be of huge help to our investigations and all information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence. “If you have any questions or concerns, please do approach any officer that you see patrolling the area. They will be happy to speak with you.”