Nigerian Immigrant, ISAAC OKOLI, wife, four kids suffered target NYPD no-knock drug raid at home…lament: ‘We were wrongly harassed and raided by New York Police drug enforcement officers. NYPD planted cocaine in my house to implicate me’

*Plans $600 million defamation lawsuit for redress, racist treatment, and torture

*‘The NYPD is determined to say anything rather than admit its cops targeted the wrong family’-Rehan Nazrali, family lawyer

*‘There was no mistake made. NYPD officers were absolutely 100% in the right spot. The police had two warrants for the Far Rockaway raid: one for the Okoli home and the other for the other location’-Assistant Police Chief, Joseph Kenny

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Editor

A NIGRERIAN Immigrant family man, ISAAC OKOLI, wife and four children were recently humiliated, tortured, and embarrassed when a group of NYPD’s officers stormed their Queen’s house in a gestapo style and raided their once quiet house, destroying a vast majority of their properties in search of drugs.

This Queens family says they were wrongly targeted by one of the NYPD’s “no-knock” drug raids has announced plans to sue the agency for defamation after top brass said cops acted correctly by bursting into the home.

The Okoli family filed a $600 million notice of claim Thursday against the NYPD, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, and Assistant Chief Joseph Kenny.

The Okolis intend to sue for defamation for comments from the department after the Daily News first reported on the pre-dawn Dec. 2017 drug raid, which the family insists was carried out in the wrong apartment.

The NYPD is determined to say anything rather than admit its cops targeted the wrong family, said family lawyer Rehan Nazrali, who spoke Sunday at a press conference outside the Brooklyn church were Okoli, 63, sings in the choir.

“It may have started as a mistake,” the attorney said. “But then it escalated into a tragedy. They can claim that was the right spot because that what they thought then. But can they say that’s the case now?”

“It was a waste of money, time and they destroyed this family,” Nazrali added.

The family already has a pending lawsuit against the NYPD regarding December 2017 raid. They claim cops raided their Far Rockaway home by mistake, then planted a vial of cocaine so they could charge Okoli. The charges were quickly dropped.

After the family sued the NYPD over the wrong-door raid, the agency gave their lawyer Nazrali documentation that seemed to indicate cops hit the wrong door. The Okoli’s address was on the warrant, but the affidavit seeking approval for the warrant listed a different address, that of a nearby building.

When The News published a series of stories on controversial no-knock raids, including what happened to the Okolis, the NYPD began to publicly push back on their version of events — prompting the family to file its second notice of claim, this time for a defamation lawsuit.

Shea is cited in court documents for an April 14 television interview in which he was asked about recent News’ stories detailing three no-knock raids by Queens Narcotics. Shea, without mentioning the Okoli family by name, talked about “frivolous lawsuits” and said, “not a penny, in my eye,” should be paid out as a settlement.

A day after Shea spoke, Assistant Chief Kenny said the police had two warrants for the Far Rockaway raid: one for the Okoli home and one for the other location.

“There was no mistake made,” Kenny said. “We were absolutely 100% in the right spot.”

The declaration infuriated Okoli and Nazrali. At his Sunday press conference, Okoli, surrounded by friends and parishioners who held signs denouncing how police treat Black people, said the gunpoint raid forever changed his family’s life.

They’ve moved to another apartment to better deal with the trauma, and he still hasn’t recovered from the back injuries he said he suffered when he was pulled from his bed and thrown to the floor by an officer.

Asked about the notice of claim, the NYPD noted the evidence it gathered to get the search warrants. A spokesman said, “an undercover investigation resulted in four separate sales of narcotics from that apartment” and that community members in two 911 calls complained of guns at the location.

