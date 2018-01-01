SO DISGRACEFUL:

NIGERIAN FAKE Lawyer, PETER ADOGUN Arrested after 10 Years Practice…Argued Cases, Appeared before Judges, Win at Nigeria’s Supreme Court

*Used Forged, Fraudulent Law Qualifications

*Steals Legal documentation of Inufin David Taiwo-an Abuja based attorney

*Apprehended after Oyetunji Ojuokaiye, legal adviser to the Ilorin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association handed in a petition to the police.

* “Suspect charged with certificate, identity theft”- Police prosecutor, Nasir Yusuf

BY IMOLE OYEBADE/JUDICIAL REPORTER, LAGOS

A FAKE NIGERIAN LAWYER, PETER ADOGUN who has been deceiving members of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, for a decade with the claim of being a genuine legal practitioner had been arrested by the police for identity theft and certificate forgery.

For 10 years, Adogun boldly appear before judges in Nigeria’s apex court, Supreme Court wearing lawyer’s garb with claim of being a defense attorney to clients. No one had an inkling that his bogus claims are false in its entirety.

He even won several legal cases at the Supreme Court.

He was reportedly arrested after practicing as a lawyer for 10 years using fraudulent law qualifications. Adogun started practicing in 2007 after stealing legal documentation of an Abuja based lawyer, Inufin David Taiwo. Having forged his law papers, Adogun appeared at the country’s Supreme Court and won cases.

Adogun arrest was effected after the legal adviser to the Ilorin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Oyetunji Ojuokaiye handed in a petition to the police.

Police prosecutor, Nasir Yusuf said that the suspect was charged with certificate, identity theft.

For the records, this came about just less than six months after another fake attorney, Kayode Jones, 66, was arrested in Lagos after having practiced for more than 20 years. Jones was arrested in a lawyer’s garb at the Lagos Judiciary 2016/2017 legal year event held at the High court.

#Additional reports by Vanguard newspapers