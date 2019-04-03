Soldiers deployed on election duty in Nigeria 2019 polls were professional and proactive in their conduct-Nigerian ARMY

* Nigerian Presidential, National Assembly polls within the ambit of the law, rules of engagement

BY TOLA AFUAPE/REPORTER, ABUJA

ABUJA-JUST after the conclusion of Nigeria’s presidential and National Assembly polls with violence in few states of the country, the Nigerian Army few days ago said its activities in the just-concluded polls were within the ambit of the law and rules of engagement. Reacting to allegations of partisanship, coercion and shooting of voters in some areas across the country during the elections, it said that soldiers deployed on election duty were professional and proactive in their conduct. “We acted within the requirements of the law, rules of engagement and code of conduct,” said spokesman of the army, Col. Sagir Musa.

During the elections, there were widespread allegations of partisanship, brutality of soldiers on some electorate and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials, and partisanship in the process. Electoral officers in some states, including Rivers, Lagos and Delta, accused the military of interfering in the elections.

The soldiers were fingered in shootings that resulted in deaths of many people, and other unwholesome acts allegedly recorded in some states during the polls. But, Musa told the News Agency of Nigeria that the army made its position clear before, during and after the elections.

He pointed out that monitors of the elections had commended the army for its role while the exercise lasted. “Our position stands on the verdict given by local and foreign election monitors that commended the Nigerian Army for being professional, proactive, responsive and unbiased,” the spokesman said. (NAN)