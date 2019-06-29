SON-OF-THE-DEVIL IN AMERICA:

NIGERIAN Man, AYOOLA AJAYI Arrested for Kidnapping, Raping, setting missing Utah student MACKENZIE LUECK body on Fire

*31 year old Naturalized American desecrates her body, seized her belongings

* Former U.S Army Technician deceived 23 year old deceased after arriving Salt Lake City

*Faces LIFE Jail in Prison and other Felony crimes against humanity

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

END OF THE ROAD HAS COME FOR A NIGERIAN MAN, AYOOLA AJAYI, A NATURALIZED AMERICAN who earlier divorced this year for being the main suspect behind the gruesome murder of a missing Utah student, Mckenzie Lueck. Ajayi has been charged with murder, kidnapping in disappearance, raping and obstruction of justice.

This Salt Lake City man is being charged with the aggravated murder, kidnapping and desecration of a body in the death of a Utah college student who was last seen 11 days ago, police said Friday.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said when police searched Ajayi’s home with a warrant earlier this week, they found burned evidence including the belongings and remains of Mackenzie Lueck, 23.

Lueck was last seen June 17 by a Lyft driver who picked her up from the Salt Lake City airport and dropped her off at a park, where she reportedly met with someone in a car. Police now believe that man was Ajayi, 31.

Ajayi was arrested without incident Friday morning. Online court and property records show Ajayi, who was divorced this year, had no criminal record. His home, where police found evidence Wednesday and Thursday, was 5 miles from the park where Lueck was last seen.

Police say Lueck was killed in the early morning hours of June 17. It is not yet clear why Lueck was meeting Ajayi or if the two had any prior relationship, however police said they had communicated electronically the day before she disappeared. He face life jail or death penalty.