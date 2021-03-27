SPITTING FIRE!

‘I was never served a court proceeding personally by my estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu’-Femi Fani-Kayode, Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation

…She lied against me, Nigeria police launch investigation into alleged abuse of court process as case adjourned till 21st April 2021

Justice Oriji rules: “It is the Police to investigate whether the acknowledgement containing the endorsement with the name of the respondent was actually forged or not. The plaintiff had in her application alleged that the ex-minister denied her custody of her children. The bailiff should have insisted on serving the respondent personally. The purported service of the processes is hereby set aside. A fresh hearing date is hereby served on the respondent”

*ROBERT ALOMA/ Judiciary Reporter, Abuja

TRYING TO HOLD UNTO to his reputation in an unblemished manner, a former Nigerian Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has floored his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu in Court. Recall that Precious had last week filed a suit seeking to take custody of the four children between the union with a 3.5m monthly upkeep for the children. Precious Chikwendu, alongside others, was alleged to have not served the court proceedings directly to the respondent. However, Counsel to the respondent appeared in protest at the proceedings saying that they have not been served with the processes, even as police launch investigation into alleged abuse of court process. Fani-Kayode claimed he has never been served any court proceeding.



Justice Oriji said it is the Police to investigate whether the acknowledgement containing the endorsement with the name of the respondent was actually forged or not. The plaintiff had in her application alleged that the ex-minister has denied her custody of her children. But the former minister had in a press statement refuted the allegation made by the plaintiffs as false with no evidence to back her case The judge however held that the bailiff should have insisted on serving the respondent personally, saying the fact that the bailiff did not see him personally “raises the question of invalid service.

“The issue is not that he has not received it, but that it was not served on him personally. “In the light of the doubt on personal service, what is left for the court to do is to set aside the service. “The purported service of the processes is hereby set aside,” the judge said.

He, however, refused the prayer to decline jurisdiction over the matter. The court ordered that a fresh hearing date be served on the respondent and adjourned the matter to 21st April 2021

