STEALING IN THE NAME OF GOD:

Nigerian Pastor, leader of Biggest FAKE Marriage in Britain Jailed 8 Years…Claims Devil Lured him into Temptation

*Donald Nwachukwu is General Overseer, Kingdom of God Fire Church, Bilston

*Behind over 45 Fake Love-Relationships Racket

*Collects £6,500 each from Desperate Nigerians willing to marry in Britain

*£153,000 Credits passed through bank accounts of pastor under a false name before he was arrested at his home in Titford Road, Oldbury

*Other Members of his Scam Group bag 44 years Jail Sentence

BY IYABO LAWAL/REPORTER, LONDON

HE drives customized vehicles, wear designers’ outfits, very expensive wristwatches. He lives in a luxurious home described by many as a palatial mansion tucked along Titford Road, Oldbury, United Kingdom, UK. His words were law to many of his large congregation at the Kingdom of God Fire Church in Bilston. Not many are in the know that Pastor Donald Nwachukwu, controversial General Overseer of this church has by his shameful actions turned ‘Holy House of God to Den of Thieves,’ exploiting vulnerable Nigerians to the tune of £153,000 over a period of time desperate of acquiring British citizenship by marriage.

This Nigerian pastor and other members of his scam group with specialty in sham marriage has been indicted in one of the biggest sham marriage uncovered in West Midlands, UK. They were recently, cumulatively jailed for about 52 years.

Nwachukwu and two other men, regarded as the driving forces behind the racket involving at least 45 fake relationships, received the longest sentences. Embattled 41-year-old Nwachuckwu, who doubles as a senior pastor was jailed for eight years.

British court report says he used his position to identify West Africans in the country illegally who were prepared to pay up to £6,500 for permission to stay on the bogus grounds of being married to, or in a long term relationship with, a person from the European Union living and working in the country.

British Security Agencies were shocked to have discovered that an astonishing £153,000 worth of credits passed through bank accounts run by the pastor under a false name before he was arrested at his home in Titford Road, Oldbury.

Nwachukwu and others had joined forces with a Nigerian law student to cash in a valuable asset – a person’s right to stay in the UK and claim benefits. The sham marriage gang was busted two years ago following a tip off about a dodgy wedding between a 26-year-old Nigerian, Edward James, and Czech Julie Ondova, 20, who already had a boyfriend and two children but had accepted £800 to play the role of bride at Stoke Register Office with a further £1,000 due on completion of the nuptials. Sources close to the notorious pastor claimed, Nwachukwu after the judgment looked pensive saying: “It was Satan that lured me into it.”

James, Ondova pleaded guilty at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court to facilitating a breach of immigration law. James was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment and deported on July 29, 2014. Ondova was jailed for 16 months and kicked out of the country on completion of her sentence.

Clemence Marijeni, aged 43, from Weston Road, Bilston was the master forger who created the fake documents to support the spurious applications for European Economic Area (EEA) resident’s cards that allowed the holder to stay in the UK and claim benefits. He was jailed for ten years. The graphics expert created fake histories for the West African and person supposed to be their long term lover – mainly Czech or Slovakian and promised up to £1,800 each to take part in the plot which ran from January 2012 to March last year.

False utility bills, rent books, pay slips and job records backed the bogus claim of a legitimate marriage or lasting relationship. Some included pictures of the pair – who were strangers – side by side in bed, fully clothed or shopping together.