SUCCESS AGAINST ALL ODD:

NIGERIAN, SURAJ SHUAIBU Overcome Challenges to Become Best Graduating Student in College of Medicine from Ahmadu Bello University…Emerges Overall Graduating Doctor in Anatomy, Pharmacology, Surgery and Pathology

*Struggled to acquire university education for years

*Jigawa native shows hardwork is the only key to outstanding success

* Sacrificed Pleasure for Studies to rebrand Nigeria’s image

BY LUKMAN HARUNA/STAFF REPORTER, ZARIA

SURAJ SHUAIBU has proven once again that knowledge is paramount in life to become successful and to live life to the fullest sacrifices by way of self-denials had to be made so that eyes on the future would not be shifted. Suraj has written his name in gold having emerged as Best Graduating Student in College of Medicine at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Having denied himself a lot of comfort, partying, idleness, Suraj severally burnt midnight oil, even at odd hours, which eventually paid off, after years of striving against all odds to get a university education.

With strong determination, Suraj smashed records to become the best graduating student of Medicine for the 2015/2016 session, at ABU Zaria. Suraj has made himself, his family, friends and lecturers proud, by smashing records and emerging as the best graduating student from the College of Medicine at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

According to reports, not only did he finish as the overall best graduating student, he got five award plaques for finishing as an ‘academically outstanding’ student in Anatomy, Pharmacology, Surgery and Pathology. Certainly, he is proof of hard work being the key to outstanding success, as his records are glaring for all to see.

On Facebook, one of his friends shared the resounding success with the caption: “Alhamdulillah! I want used this medium to present to you Guru by nature, Dr Suraj Shuaibu who graduated today as the best overall graduating Doctor from Ahmadu Bello University. He is an indigene of Dutse local government area of Jigawa state. We are proud of you Dr Congrats once more!”