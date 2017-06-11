SUCCESS AGAINST ALL ODDS:

NIGERIAN Born Anambra State Man, VINCENT AGULUEFO Wins 2017 World’s Greatest Bodybuilding Heavyweight NPC Ruby Championship in USA…Defeats 50 Others to earn GOLD Trophy

* Honored FIRST PLACE in Men’s Bodybuilding Heavyweight, Overall Winner & Men’s Classic Physique and Overall Outlook’

* Strongly Holding Unto the Promises of God in Miracles

* ‘Always I Believe I will Make NIGERIA proud Abroad’-Aguluefo

* His favorite QUOTE: “Sometimes we gotta walk through fire to be purified Gold, Believe in Yourself Always”

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

HIS STORY reflects resilience, outstanding feat of achievement and remarkable accomplishment in the face of any challenge. VINCENT AGULUEFO born in Anambra State in Nigeria have always known that he will make Nigeria proud Abroad. As a great athlete, he ensured that he never toyed with his regular body-building training many years ago in Nigeria. At every least chance, he was always on bodybuilding training being a passion.

Eventually, it paid off, as Aguluefo’s strong belief in the omnipotence of God on miracles, power of positive thinking and desire to succeed encouraged him to contest for the 2017 NPC Ruby Championship in Florida, USA. He contested with 50 other candidates, who are from other nationalities across the world including United States and won the gold trophy.

So elated on the goodness of God, he shared the good news on his Instagram page through the handle: @lv_blacknight where he said (unedited): “I never really post pictures of my Trophies…. But I figured this one time wouldn’t hurt…. There you go…Sometimes we gotta walk through fire to be purified Gold.”

This humble, soft-spoken Nigerian states: “It is ONE thing to start from nothing with opportunities around you… But it is a different ball game to be born nothing, placed in nothing and made to start from nothing. Having all sources of powers in Life, Love, Family, Fear, Pain, Money, working their hardest to drag you back to nothing…Many Have no single idea… Believe in thyself! Believe!!! ~Blac”K”night. Ruby Championship was da bomb…pictures are straight.

Placed: 1st place men’s Bodybuilding heavyweight…and Overall. 1st place Men’s Classic physique and overall… It may sound or seem regular but sometimes the things these athletes go through to stand on those stage…I have nothing to say but to show respect. The goal is still to find a reason to Believe! Yes, in yourself… Regardless.”