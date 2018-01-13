SUCCESS IS POSSIBLE AGAINST ALL ODDS:

NIGERIA’S Nollywood Famous Actor, OSITA IHEME ‘PawPaw’ Opens Multi Million Naira Hotel in heart of Owerri…Names Hotel ‘The RESIDENT’

*Imports Customized Furniture from Italy, Electronics from Austria

* Provides First Class African, European and Intercontinental Meals

*Runs 24/7 Power Generation Plants, Offer water-tight Security Network

*Why Secrecy about the hotel before now…

*Says: “HUSTLE in silence. Let success be the noise. Be our Guest #the Resident#owerri#Hospitality”

*QUOTE: “Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it”- Henry David Thoreau

BY CHUKWUMA IGOCHI/STAFF WRITER, ENTERTAINMENT

“Opportunities don’t happen. You create them”- Chris Grosser

OSITA IHEME, A NIGERIAN FAMOUS ACTOR often called ‘PawPaw’ in Nollywood reflects a profound story of success. As philosophized by Chris Grosser: “Opportunities don’t happen. You create them,” Iheme had a dream, secretly pursued it in all hardwork, dedication and finally achieved his aspiration. He has just built a multi-million naira first class hotel, he named ‘The RESIDENT’ in the heart of Owerri, Imo State.

For comfort for his guests, he imported customized furniture from Italy, state-of-the-art electronics from Austria. ‘PawPaw’ provides first class African, European and Intercontinental dishes, runs a-24/7 round-the-clock power generation plants with a water-tight security network to guard against any break of law and order.

But why did he kept quiet all the while? Sources close to him told our correspondent that Iheme is a firm believer in achieving goals in life without causing any uproar. He confirmed this in his latest message on instagram, as he said: “HUSTLE in silence let success be the noise. Be our Guest #theResident#owerri#Hospitality.”

For the records, this 35 year old comic actor is widely known for playing the role of ‘Pawpaw’ in the film ‘Aki na Ukwa’ alongside Chinedu Ikedieze. Osita Iheme has often been described as one of the best actors of his generation.

So quiet, intelligent and focused….