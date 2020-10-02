A member of the US Secret Service Uniformed Division patrols outside the White House in Washington, DC, September 22, 2014. Secret Service has increased their security presence around the White House perimiter following a string of incidents, including one late this past Friday where an intruder ran across the North Lawn and entered the main residence before being subdued by an officer. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Nigerian born Naturalized American woman, JOY UTOKANANDU arrested for trying to illegally drive into White House…Secret Service, Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit of the D.C. Police Department handcuff her

*Law enforcement responds to suspicious vehicle around 6 a.m

* Suspect stopped and the individual taken into custody

* Mother-of-two Nurse practitioner having mental illness after Nigerian husband filed for divorce

* Joy relocates from North Texas to Washington D.C and lives inside her car blocks from the White House

* “This is 100% mental illness, she has no political affiliation, no strong views about anybody. It’s a woman needs help, who is sick. She did not go there intending to harm President Trump. We are divorced”-Jeffery Akharoh, former hubby reveals

* “We closed the surrounding roads Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest and 17th Street Northwest due to the security alert. The roads were also closed to pedestrian traffic. The vehicle, we later identified as Mercedes with Texas plates, was stopped and the individual was taken into custody”- Secret Service

* BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

A NIGERIAN WOMAN, naturalized American, JOY UTOKANANDU who had been silently suffering depression and mental illness due to the heartbreak she had when her husband filed for divorce against her had been arrested for trespass and felony when she tried to force her vehicle into White House which result in a breach of official security protocol.

Jeffery Akharoh, her ex-husband says Joy did not go there intending to harm President Trump. He says it is the result of mental illness that she is suffering from.

“A driver tried to get into the White House complex by following an official vehicle through an external checkpoint,” The Secret Service says.

That driver, Joy Utokanandu, just moved from North Texas to Washington D.C., but her ex-husband says she did not go there intending to harm the president. He says it is the result of a mental illness.

The Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit of the D.C. Police Department and the Secret Service responded to the suspicious vehicle around 6 a.m. Thursday, after the driver tried to illegally gain entry to the White House complex.

The vehicle, later identified as Mercedes with Texas plates, was stopped and the individual was taken into custody by Secret Service, they confirmed.

“This is 100% mental illness, she has no political affiliation, no strong views about anybody. It’s a woman needs help, who is sick,” Jeffery Akharoh said.

Akharoh has two kids with Utokanandu. They moved from Nigeria together, and she became a nurse practitioner. They divorced in 2010, but she remained in the area until her move a few months back.

Akharoh said he is not surprised by the news out of D.C., because a few weeks back Secret Service showed up at his house asking for information about his ex-wife. She had been living in her car just blocks from the White House.

“It’s tough. It will be tough on any family. No father wants to see their children or their ex or their children’s mother go through this,” Akharoh said.

The Secret Service closed the surrounding roads Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest and 17th Street Northwest due to the security alert. The roads were also closed to pedestrian traffic, police said.