TALENTED AFRICA’S TECHNOLOGY HERO AT 15 YEARS!

Ghanaian Genius Boy, THOMAS OWUSU build Wooden Standing FANS…In just 48 hours (2Days)

…’I am ready to make name for myself in technology, make my family and Ghana proud globally’

* ‘I cannot beg anyone for survival, but ready to put my special set of skills to ingenious use by making a standing fan out of wood and plastic materials that runs on electricity’

*Helps his parents in their cocoa farm after school hours. He is a class 5 pupil of the Bokabo D/A Primary School at Sefwi Bokabo, in the Bodi District of the Western Region of Ghana

* “He is a genius, who believes in himself, very positive-minded and result oriented. We are looking for Funding and Sponsorship for him. We are also calling on Ghana government to help him”-Max Owusu, his class Teacher

BY KWEKU JOSEPH/STAFF WRITER IN ACCRA, GHANA

HIS FACE HAS BECOME MUCH FAMILIAR IN MOST HOMES IN GHANA. THOMAS OWUSU, a 15 year old primary school in Western Region of Ghana has become one of Africa’s most sensation genius endowed with creativity in technology development.

While many of his mates are wasting their time, playing away, Owusu would always return to his start-apps development, thinking ‘outside-the-box’ how he can make Ghana a great nation. He becomes an African technology hero when he built several wooden standing fans all by himself within 48 hours (two days).

Without doubt, this is the story of a 15 year old boy who is on a journey to make a name for himself with his talent in crafting. Owusu has put his special set of skills to ingenious use, making a standing fan out of wood and plastic materials that runs on electricity.

For elated Owusu, he said: “I am ready to make name for myself in technology and make Ghana proud globally. I cannot beg anyone for survival, but ready to put my special set of skills to ingenious use by making a standing fan out of wood and plastic materials that runs on electricity.”

Owusu is a class 5 pupil of the Bokabo D/A Primary School at Sefwi Bokabo, in the Bodi District of the Western Region of Ghana. Due to his creativity, the extremely talented boy has become an internet sensation, with many commending him for his innovation.

Owusu has made history by developing an entire standing fan in a space of two days, crafting the wood to fit the shape of the fan and moulding the plastic fan blade all by himself. He has already made two of these fans and is hoping to add a few more.

Both of parents of Owusu are cocoa farmers and helps them on the farm when he is not in school. Owusu hopes to make other wooden fans that run solely on batteries and says those will be “easier to build.”

His teacher, Max Owusu describes him as “a genius, who believes in himself, very positive-minded and result oriented.” In terms of his academics, his teacher says “Thomas is an average student with a strong interest in Mathematics, science and crafting.

Pictures of his works were originally posted on social media by his teacher Max Owusu and the post has since been shared over 2900 times, creating huge buzz around the prodigy.

Max posted on Facebook ” See this young but creative electrical engineer at my school who designed a wooden stand fan that can be operated electronically. I believe in a future that is realized today not tomorrow.”

Some social media users, impressed with his work, are calling on the government to support young Owusu to unearth the innovator in him.

His teacher said, they are also looking out for funding and sponsorship to help Owusu showcase his talent to the world. He has interest in football, but crafting and innovation come first for him and he hopes to become an engineer in future.