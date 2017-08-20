TENSION & XENOPHOBIA IN AFRCA:

5 NIGERIANS Killed in Reprisal Attack in GHANA…After a Nigerian, Thompson Peter Stabs, Murder a Ghanaian, Misbau Amadu during FIGHT in Greater Accra Region

Ghanaian Police whisked off Nigerian behind crisis

Ghanaian Deceased rushed to Mary Lucy Hospital, pronounced Dead on arrival

* “Thompson said at about 9:00 pm last Thursday, Misbau came to his (Thomson’s) house, armed with a knife to attack him for reporting the case to the police. In the course of the fight, Thompson said he overpowered Misbau and stabbed him in self-defence. Matter is still under investigations”- Inspector Kwabena Danso

* ‘Nigerian, Uchenna Eloh Strangled to DEATH by South Africa African Policemen’-Kanayo Onwumelu, Chairman, Western Cape Union chapter

THERE IS RISING TENSION in Africa presently, especially intense or irrational dislike or fear of Nigerians from other African countries in the continent. It is alarming since these trends of tension and xenophobia are daily leading to crime being committed by some angry Africans against some Nigerians living in those African nations. Just few days ago FIVE Nigerians lose their lives in reprisal attacks to some hundreds restless Ghanaian youths after these youths heard that one Misbau Amadu, a Ghanaian had been killed in blunder in the house of a Nigerian, Thompson Peter during a fight in the latter’s house in Anyaa Sowutuom, otherwise called ‘Sowutuom’, a suburban town near Omanjor in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

There is an ongoing crisis between Nigerian and Ghanaian communities in Sowutoum area of Ghana. Eye witness account reveals that “The crisis started after a Nigerian man allegedly killed a Ghanaian during a fight for seniority/superiority. Five Nigerians have allegedly been killed in a reprisal attacks by some Ghanaian youths. Crisis erupted in Sowutoum area of Ghana between Nigerians and Ghana indigenes after a Nigeria man was accused of killing a Ghanaian during a fight. Trouble started after Ghana police reportedly arrested a Nigerian man, 48-year-old Thompson Peter, who insisted he killed the Ghanaian man (Misbau ), in self defence during the fight. I can assure you that the Ghanaian man’s death has reportedly led to reprisal attacks against Nigerians living in Ghana, with five persons killed.”

A Facebook user, Ifeanyi Chukwuemeka, wrote that the crisis started after Thompson allegedly stabbed Ghanaian 27-year-old Misbau Amadu in the head with a knife after a confrontation at his residence at about 10:00pm on Thursday.

He wrote: “The victim was rushed to the Mary Lucy Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctors. “Inspector Kwabena Danso, Deputy Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), said a week ago, Thompson Peter lodged a complaint at the Sowutoum Police Station that Misbau Amadu had broken into his apartment and stolen some items. “After taking the statement of Thompson, the PRO said the police proceeded to the residence of Misbau Amadu with the intent of inviting him to the station to help investigate the claim but he was not available. “Thompson said at about 9:00 pm last Thursday, Misbau came to his (Thomson’s) house, armed with a knife to attack him for reporting the case to the police. In the course of the fight, Thompson said he overpowered Misbau and stabbed him in self-defence. “The matter is still under investigations, Inspector Kwabena Danso posited. Meanwhile, crisis has allegedly broken out in the area, with many Nigerians being attacked.”

This was also confirmed by a Facebook user, Stephen Chase Ebuka, who claimed that five Nigerians have lost their lives in the reprisal attack on them as he shared a video of the mob chasing away the police.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Union in South Africa on Thursday August 17 said that another Nigerian, Uchenna Eloh, has been killed in the Western Cape Province of Madiba’s country. Addressing the press, Kanayo Onwumelu, Chairman, Western Cape chapter of the union, explained that Eloh was strangled to death by South African policemen.