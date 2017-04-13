The LOOTING of Nigeria’s Petroleum FUNDS:

‘Esther Ogbue, ex-NNPC MD, you’re a THIEF that STOLE $43.4m, £27,800 and N23.2m in CASH secretly in your Lagos HOME’-Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, EFCC

*Buys Exotic Properties in United Arab Emirates, UK and Europe

*Why she was SACKED for FRAUD in Nigeria’s National Petroleum Corporation

*Her former COOK, Gabel Segbedji lives a Millionaire lifestyle in Benin Republic

BY ONYEMA EKELECHUKWU/EDITOR, ANTI-GRAFT, ABUJA

HER NAMES ARE ESTHER NNAMDI-OGBUE, a woman deceitfully seen by the public as an Amazon in the downstream oil sector where she formerly held the enviable position as managing director at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has been discovered to be a THIEF. No Nigerian had the slightest idea that after she had taken over affairs in NNPC she threw caution to the winds and began to ‘STEAL’ huge sums of cash in dollars, pounds, Euros and Naira as she pleases, thinking that no one would ever find her out. But is there anything hidden under the cover of darkness that light will not eventually reveal?

Since her first day at NNPC till she was sacked for Corruption, Esther had illegally accumulated various sums of funds:$43.4m, £27,800 and N23.2m totaling $50million. She had bought a property in a residential building on the 7th Floor of a four – bedroom apartment at Osborne Towers located at 16, Osborne road Ikoyi, Lagos. While other elites live in their homes, Esther never stay in the mansion, but prefer it to be her warehouse for storing illicit funds.

An Eye witness account in the area told our correspondent that they (the neighborhood) always notice a fair skinned-lady, dressed like a mad woman, always holding a ‘Ghana-Must-Go-bags’ at odd hours of the day entering this mansion and dragging out hefty bags of ‘Ghana-Must-Go’, while been assisted by private security guards at the gate to help bring the bags out.

His words: “We live here at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi. For sometime now, almost every Saturday and Sunday evening, when the time is 6:00pm, we always notice a fair-skinned woman, though dressed like a mad woman holding many folded bags of ‘Ghana-Must-Go-bags’ entering that house. In 30 minutes, she comes out barely dragging these bags out, often times offered help by private security men at the gate to bring out these bags. Her skin always glowing. She never came there on any vehicle. But if you trail her after 5 minutes, you will discover you can no longer find her and the bags. Meaning, there are people in get-away vehicles waiting for her to bring the funds, then zoom off.”

Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) bursts this mystery, as it revealed that same building where all these ‘Ghana-Must-Go-bags’ were always dragged out every weekend fully belong to Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, a woman who earlier STOLE blindly as the then Managing Director of the Petroleum Products Pricing and Marketing Company (PPMC), NNPC, and did not stop STEALING in this position until she was sacked for CORRUPTION.

In a sting operation by EFCC in Ikoyi during a sting operation, it was also discovered that all those ‘Ghana-Must-Go-bags’ earlier dragged out for years were full of CASH, as the erstwhile NNPC managing-director was recently sacked alongside three other person over corruption.

Under President Muhammadu Buhari’s whistle-blower’s initiative, $50million stolen and kept in Esther’s Ikoyi home was recovered. In a country of over 150million Nigerian population, where most homes are experiencing inflation, hard times, while the nation’s economy is facing recession, this shocking cash discovery perplexed the anti-graft agency officers.

EFCC confirmed that the money owned by Esther recently sacked alongside three other top NNPC officials over oil sale scandal, with links to Andy Ubah, Capital Oil magnate. READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, since last year, Esther’s cook, Gabel Segbedji, has been living an elitist lifetsyle in Benin Republic, his country home after he absconded with cash and pieces of jewelry worth $6million in this same building. The cook took off with the loot in a Toyota Camry car which belonged to the disgraced former NNPC boss. Segbedji is said to have been recommended for employment to the embattled woman by a close friend of hers called Toke Benson. A source told us that the NNPC chief obtained the mountain of cash from kickbacks given by oil marketers.

Although reportedly devastated by the development, Esther did not report the burglary to the police, in the hope of avoiding further attention, as she is already under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). She fears evidence of financing crimes could be found by law enforcement agents to finally ‘nail her.’ Eventually, her fears has become her worst enemy, as her secret is now busted, her source of questionable wealth now revealed to the world.

For the records, Esther was the Managing Director of the cash-spinning Petroleum Products and Marketing Company (PPMC) before she was moved to Products Retail by then GMD of NNPC, Ibe Kachikwu, in 2015.

EFCC press statement reads: “the operation followed a whistle blower’s confidential alert received by the Commission’s Lagos office this morning regarding some noticed suspicious movement of bags in and out of a particular apartment in the building. According to the source, the movers of the bags, make believe that they bring in bags of clothes.

“Another source who is conversant with the apartment of interest indicated that some woman usually appeared on different occasion with Ghana Must Go bags. ” She comes looking haggard, with dirty clothes but her skin didn’t quite match her outward appearance, perhaps a disguise”, the source said.

“On getting to the building, operatives met the entrance door locked. Inquiries from the guards at the gate explained that nobody resides in the apartment, but some persons come in and out once in a while. In compliance with the magisterial order contained in the warrant, the EFCC used minimum force to gain entrance into the apartment.

“Monies were found in two of the four bedroom apartment. Further probe of the wardrobe by operatives in one of the rooms, was found to be warehousing three fire proof cabinets disguisedly hidden behind wooden panels of the wardrobe. Upon assessing the content of the cabinets, neatly arranged US Dollars, Pound Sterling and some Naira notes in sealed wrappers.”

Our correspondent further receive intelligent information regarding exotic buildings allegedly purchased by Esther in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), London (UK) and Spain (Europe) running into millions of dollars, whose sole function is to safely keep these stolen funds in safes kept in those homes.

The management and editorial directorates of NAIJA STANDARD wishes to express great appreciation to Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari for his continued ‘WAR AGAINST CORRUPTION.’ We want him to continue, never be derailed to save Nigeria from corruption, else CORRUPTION will ‘Kill Nigeria’.