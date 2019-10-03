TRAVEL ALERT TO CANADIANS!

‘NIGERIAN Security situation is Unpredictable, Huge Risk of Terrorism’-Government of CANADA

… crime, inter-communal clashes, armed attacks and kidnappings rampant

* ‘Avoid all travels to Niger-Delta, Middle Belt and Northern States’

* ‘Exercise high degree caution in Abuja, Calabar and Lagos due to the incidence of crime’

* ‘Pregnant women and those considering becoming pregnant should avoid travel to Nigeria’

BY BIDEMI BRIYON/DIPLOMATIC REPORTER, ABUJA

THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA this morning issued a travel alert to all Canadians citizens in Nigeria, as such has harped on non-essential travel notices that could make Canadians feel safe to Nigeria, even as Government of Canada rolls out the full details in its website,

It reads: “Avoid non-essential travel. The security situation throughout the country is unpredictable, and there is a significant risk of terrorism, crime, inter-communal clashes, armed attacks and kidnappings.”

The statement furthers read: “Avoid all travels to the following areas: northern and Middle Belt states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau and Yobe, due to the high risk of terrorism, inter-communal violence and kidnapping.

“The Niger Delta states of Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo and Rivers (with the exception of Rivers’ capital city, Port Harcourt, where we advise against non-essential travel), due to the unstable security situation and the heightened risk of kidnapping with Abuja, Calabar, Lagos-Exercise high degree of caution: the cities of Abuja, Calabar and Lagos due to the incidence of crime”.