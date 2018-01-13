TRENDING:

ATINUKE OGUNSALU, Nigerian-American top CHEF Wins FIRST EVER Jollof Rice Competition In Washington DC…Defeats other participants from Ghana, Cameroon, Sierra Leone, Liberia

* 600 Judges decide the winner through Blind Tasting

* How her specially prepared recipe takes lead in ‘Jollof Hackathon’

* Finalists had five minutes to present their dish to the judges who based their decisions on participants’ presentation, taste and originality

* Her Queensway Restaurant and Catering, Maryland now Mecca-of-sort

*Rewarded with the sum of US$1000 and Chef’s Role at Jollof Caviar, an upcoming African fusion Restaurant launching in Washington in 2 years

* The Jollof wars continue at the Jollof Festival in Brooklyn, NYC on July 23rd

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

SHE IS A FAMOUS CHEF in Maryland, United States. She is a Nigerian by birth, a Naturalized American. ATINUKE OGUNSALU is a highly celebrated Nigerian cook making Nigeria proud in United States in her career and professionalism. She defeats over 20 other cooks from some countries to win the ‘Jollof Hackathon’ competition. She is the first Nigerian Naturalized American to have won the first ever Jollof Rice competition in Washington DC.

There were teams of 2-3 people representing African countries like Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, Sierra Leone, Liberia competed for which country has the best Jollof Rice. There were about 600 judges who went through a blind tasting to decide the winner.

Each finalist was given five minutes to present their dish to the judges who based their decisions on participants’ presentation, taste, and originality. Ogunsalu, of Queensway Restaurant and Catering, Maryland, represented Nigeria and won the Jollof Hackathon – as expected. She was rewarded with the sum of US$1000 and the role of chef at Jollof Caviar, an upcoming African fusion Restaurant launching in Washington in two years.

The Jollof wars is expected to continue at the Jollof Festival in Brooklyn, NYC on July 23rd, 2018. The win establishes Nigerian Jollof rice’s superiority over other African countries.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qo5nFcmHBuo#action=share