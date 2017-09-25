TRENDING:

DIANE ISIBOR, Nigerian Born American Girl Receives FIRST CLASS Degree from Valdosta State University, United States…Given TWO Prestigious Awards at 223rd Convocation Ceremony

* Honored with Spring 2017 President’s/Vice Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence (for the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration) and Annie Power Hopper Award

* Emerges Best Student majoring in Accounting and Finance

* Distinctions in High School earned her Scholarship to Valdosta State University in Georgia

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

SHE WAS BORN IN NIGERIA. DIANE ISIBOR has made Nigeria proud here in United States as she has earned a First Class degree in Accounting and Finance at Valdosta State University in Georgia, United States. She was the cynosure of all eyes at the 223rd convocation of the college, where she has been described as ‘An African Genius’ based on her outstanding academic performance.

Without a single scandal, this native of Abavo in the Ika South LGA of Delta State, who became Naturalized American has become the focus of celebration of the recent convocation after she won the college’s two topmost awards of academic excellence.

Isibor smile home with two prestigious awards during the 223rd convocation ceremony of Valdosta State University, United States, which are: The Spring 2017 President’s/Vice Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence (for the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration) and Annie Power Hopper Award.

Regarding her accounting career, Isibor said: “I found out that I was pretty good in Accounting, so it became my chosen career path. After my high school, I received a generous scholarship to Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia, where I had my course of study majoring in Accounting and Finance.”