BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

HE IS THE GLORY OF NIGERIA. HIS NAME IS JORDAN OMOGBEIN born to Nigerian immigrant parents in Lagos. This 7feet 3 inches giant Nigerian professional wrestler has just signed a multimillion dollar deal with World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE in America where he debut in a Two-On-One Handicap match recently and beat his competitors to stupor.

After the family’s migration to United States from 2014-2015, Omogbehin attended and graduated from Atlantic Shores Christian Academy in Chesapeake, Virginia. Through high school, he played basketball and continued in the sport after choosing to attend University of South Florida (USF) from 2012-2014. While in USF, Omogbehin played center position. Then, he reportedly claimed to have met basketball legend Hakeem Olajuwan during the USF Bull’s team trip to Houston, Texas in 2014. Omogbehin also played basketball at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland after transferring from USF. He played center position for the Morgan State Bears.

This 25-year old is a Nigerian professional wrestler, currently signed to WWE where he performs on the NXT brand under his real name. Prior to becoming a professional wrestler, Omogbehin was a college basketball player for the University of South Florida and for Morgan State University. His college basketball career spanned from 2012 to 2015. During October 2018, Omogbehin was announced as signed to train for the WWE.

World Wrestling Entertainment / WWE (2018-present)

It was reported October 17, 2018, that WWE signed a total of seven athletes to train at the WWE Performance Center. That was when Omogbehin was signed.

NXT (2019)

In 2019, Omogbehin made his in-ring debut during a July 18 house show, defeating team 3.0 in a Two-On-One Handicap match.