NIGERIAN Born American, CHIKA ANYIAM VOTED 2017 DALLAS’ Best CRIMINAL DEFENSE LAWYER in AMERICA…Receives Honor as Best Attorney for Three Years Consecutively

*Always Standing for Truth, Equity and Justice without Racial Bias

*Nominated by members of Dallas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association

*Supports The Heads Up Foundation Inaugural Scholarship Fundraising Gala to mentor and empower youths through sports and academics

*Contesting as a Judge for Criminal District Court #7 in Dallas

* “I will continue to work hard for equal access to justice, and equal protection under the law”-CHIKA

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

SHE IS A NIGERIAN born, happily married Naturalized American. She is a firebrand Attorney who hardly lost any legal battle in court. She knows the law, live by the law and fully obey the law. CHIKA ANYIAM, a very intelligent, smart and cerebral woman represents truth, fairness, equity and justice being a constant lover of the truth. Many were not surprised when news reach them she was unanimously voted as only Nigerian, with few others as ‘2017 Dallas’ Best Criminal Defense Lawyers’ in Texas, United States.

Chika was nominated by people of all colors, various nationalities who are all Americans from all walks of life in view of her steadfastness for truth at all times, even at most difficult periods, ready to overcome all obstacles for the light of truth to shine on the people.

In her words of appreciation, she said: “I’m humbled to have been selected by my peers, the Dallas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, for the third time since 2014, as one of their best. Thank you to those who nominated me and all who voted for me. I will continue to work hard for equal access to justice, and equal protection under the law!”

Meanwhile, Chika is a Democrat contesting as a Judge for Criminal District Court #7 in Dallas. Majority of the people believe she will win and from all indices, it is becoming clearer that Chika will certainly win to become the Judge in charge of Dallas’ Criminal District Court #7.

Inspite of her various busy schedules, she still find out time to help humanity. Chika is supporting The Heads Up! Foundation Inaugural Scholarship Fundraising Gala, mentoring and empowering the youth through sports and academics.

In her remarks, she said: “Thanks to Jabari Johnson (Founder), Darrell Armstrong (retired Dallas Mavericks player/current Dallas Mavericks Assistant Coach), Judge Nancy Mulder, and Demetria Obilor (Emcee, and weather forecaster on WFAA-Ch. 8).”