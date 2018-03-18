TRENDING IN NIGERIA:

‘NO More FOOD SCARCITY in NIGERIA, as we have fully established NATIONAL FOOD SECURITY COUNCIL’-President BUHARI

…We have put in place solid constitution of the Council’s membership

*Council to be chaired by the President, President, with members as Governors of Kebbi, Taraba, Plateau, Lagos, Ebonyi and Delta States

*Additional members include: Secretary to the Government of the Federation; the Chief of Staff to the President; the National Security Adviser and seven (7) cabinet Ministers, others

*Objectives: Help in developing sustainable solutions to the farmers–herdsmen clashes; Climate Change and Desertification and their impact on farmland; grazing areas and lakes, rivers and other water bodies; oil spillage

BY KAYODE OPEYEMI/AGRICULTURAL REPORTER, ABUJA

TO GUIDE AGAINST INFLATION, FOOD SCARCITY IN NIGERIA, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of National Food Security Council, after which he ordered the establishment of the constitution of the Council’s membership. The Council has been directed to take interest in regional, global policies and trends that bear implications for food security in Nigeria.

In a press statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity) to corroborate President Buhari’s view, it states that “The Council, to be chaired by the President, will be inaugurated on Monday. It will have as members, the Governors of Kebbi, Taraba, Plateau, Lagos, Ebonyi and Delta States.

“Other Members are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; the Chief of Staff to the President; the National Security Adviser and seven (7) cabinet Ministers. The Ministers to be represented are for Agriculture and Rural Development; Finance; Interior; Industry, Trade and Investment; Water Resources; Environment; and Budget and National Planning.”

The National Food Security Council will also have as Members, the Chief of Defence Staff; the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; the Directors-General of the Department of State Services and the National Intelligence Agency as well as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The broad objectives of the Council will include, developing sustainable solutions to the farmers–herdsmen clashes; Climate Change and Desertification and their impact on farmland; grazing areas and lakes, rivers and other water bodies; oil spillage and its impact on Niger Delta Fishing Communities; piracy and banditry; agricultural research institutions and extension services and the problem of smuggling.

