Trending Interview:

I Discovered & Brought Plantashun Boiz, Daddy Showkey, Baba Fryo into Nigeria’s National limelight -Ace producer/Babyface of Nigeria’s music industry, NELSON Brown

….Recounts encounter with Majek Fashek on three separate occasions

* Recalls how he pioneered the music success of Tuface Idibia, Blackface and Faze

*Discusses fear for PMAN and thumbs up for Buhari’s administration in the entertainment industry

*Confesses: ‘I have produced over 200 hit songs and 50 hits albums. I am looking forward to working with AKON, Senegalese born American Grammy Award winner’

HE HAS BEEN A HOUSHOLD NAME IN THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY SINCE THE 90’S in Nigeria due to his creative skills in music production. Humble, quiet, unassuming and famously called ‘Babyface of Nigeria’s music industry’ in the entertainment circle. He only differs from Kenneth Brian Edmonds (America’s Babyface) since he is not a singer or songwriter but a profoundly-talented producer. In this rare interactive session, this shy music producer walks us down memory lane on how he discovered, produced the most successful albums of Nigerian great musicians like ‘The Plantation Boiz, Daddy Showkey, Baba Fryo, Alariwo of Africa; Sound Soultan, Azzadus and rest. Also he opened up on his views regarding the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria, encounter with Majek Fashek and many more with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

Naija Standard Newspaper: Since the late 90’s, Nelson Brown had been making a huge wave all over Nigeria. What has been the greatest challenge you have been facing till date?

All is well. I am still producing and making music but things are not like it used to be before now.

Naija Standard Newspaper: Can you shed lights on other musicians you have been producing till date?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVe-FVG4sjk

I started music production in Nigeria in the early 90’s where I produced artists such as Daddy Showkey, Daddy Fresh, Baba Fryo, Cashman Davis; Plantashun Boiz (Tuface Idibia, Blackface and Faze), Alariwo of Africa, and many more. From 1990 down to 2003 I have produced over 200 hit songs and 50 hits albums. But, you have to give the young producers the chance to perform too just like I was given opportunity in life early also.

Naija Standard Newspaper: How did you discover Plantation Boiz and help push Tuface Idibia’s music into the nation’s consciousness?

I wish to mention Tuface and Blackface came to meet me when I was producing a song for Weird Mc. They (Tuface and Blackface) came with her ( Weird Mc) to sing chorus into her song. After that day they told me that I should produce the song. That was how it all started, and while working with them they then introduced Faze to join them. At a particular stage they could not continue the music session because there was no money. Then, I took on the responsibility to finance the project because I knew they were really good. Immediately there, I launched them on my music label called DOVE ENTERTAINMENT. Not long after that, Tuface went solo on his own. I have produced and launched other musicians like Sound Sultan, Flektaman and many other artists on my record label.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrl-ECGAFy0

Naija Standard Newspaper: What are some of the highpoints of your music career?

Some of the high points were when I produced my first national hit album which was Baba Fryo’s DENGE POSE album that made me a big time producer in 1996. Two years later Daddy Showkey’s second album was released which was DAINNA in 1998 after which Plantashun Boiz hit album was also released two years later. I must confess that in between those projects, I have produced many hit songs and albums that were released for Azadus, Sound Sultan, Black Tribes, Alariwo of Africa and many more.

Naija Standard Newspaper: Why is it that the famous Nelson Brown Nigerians knew in the late 90’s is different from the person we now see?

I am no longer a young man anymore, since I have given my time, talent and money to make the Nigeria music industry what it is today. I have spent over two to three decades of my life for the entertainment industry in Nigeria. There is always a time to give the young producers the opportunity to show their talents as well. I am still producing, consulting and helping the new generation produce as well.

Naija Standard Newspaper: Are there some financial challenges you have been facing that had made you become ‘unpopular’, unlike the Nelson Brown we knew before?

Yeah there are some financial challenges I am facing but it has not made me unpopular. It is just that I am not producing music like I used to do in the 90s and early 2000s.

Naija Standard Newspaper: Take us to how you met Majek Fashek and why you think his present health issues may ruin his music career?

I have met Majek Fashek like two or three times but I have not seen him for sometimes now. I pray he recovers on time and wish him good health. Majek is still one of the biggest artists Nigeria has produced and I love most of his songs. Before his health issue, he has not release any major song but with the health issue it’s going to be hard for him to release any song now. I hope he will still have the energy and strength to make music now, which I will love to see or hear.

Naija Standard Newspaper: Why do you think Nigeria is no longer witnessing major music breakthrough unlike those you produced of the Plantation Boys?

Nigeria music industry and the style of music production has changed in Nigeria. When someone comes out with a style of sound almost everybody want to follow it. Nigeria music industry is very big now and Nigeria is in front in Africa with the likes of Wizkid, Davido, P Square, D’Banj, Tiwa Savage and other have made Nigeria music popular in the world now.

Naija Standard Newspaper: Many music observers say that PMAN is dead, no longer active to help musicians’ realize their dreams. Is that true? If so, why?

PMAN has never help in the development of artists in Nigeria. I heard people say like PMAN is dead but the music union have a new president who is trying to revive it back . I think the leadership of PMAN is trying to bring back its glory. I hope the new leadership will do something good and great.

Naija Standard Newspaper: What are your regrets in Nigeria’s music industry?

I don’t have any regrets at all. I believe my career in Nigeria’s entertainment industry is okay, better off than it was when we all started. The social media, other big companies are playing a big role in helping the industry now to grow. My only regret is that it was not like that in the early 90’s when we were there.

Naija Standard Newspaper: Akon, a Senegalese born American Grammy award wining musician is bringing solar light to Africa. Will you like to produce him someday? Or which American musician will you have hoped to produce?

I will love to work with Akon and any other great American artists. I hope it happens one day and that will be great.

Naija Standard Newspaper: Naira Marley, a budding reggae in Nigeria has been arrested for fraud allegedly as a Yahoo Yahoo guy. Do you think the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is encouraging music growth in the country or virtually encouraging the dearth of music expansion in Nigeria?

I don’t really know Naira Marley and I don’t think the president is trying to kill the entertainment in Nigeria. The music industry is doing well in Nigeria now. If really he is into the Yahoo things, then it’s bad but I don’t think he’s into the Yahoo thing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNb6bAzWCBs

Naija Standard Newspaper: In your view, based on your rich music experience, who will you describe as the worst President of PMAN?

I have not been following the PMAN program so I cannot really say who has done well or not.

Naija Standard Newspaper: Finally, based on your rich music experience, what help do you want from Nigerian government and what lasting legacy will you like to be remembered for in the nation’s entertainment industry?

I will want the government to help protect the rights of our artists, create more platforms for music to grow more, for a lasting legacy in the nation’s music industry. I have tried and contributed my own little part to make our Nigeria music get to where it is now. I will just want to be remembered with that.