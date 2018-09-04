TRENDING NEWS ON NIGERIAN MOVIE ABROAD:

OSUN THE goddess movie BREAKS into AMERICA’S Hollywood Market…Red Carpets slated 5pm for April 15, 2018 at Citiplex-Newark, 360-394 Springfield Avenue, Newark, NJ 07103

* Nollywood Yoruba Epic to be only US showing till the Nigerian version premieres later this Spring, Movie in Yoruba subtitled in English language

* Osun the goddess is an allegory showing the power of Osun in the struggle against rape, abuse and violence against women. Osun stands for female

empowerment and the upliftment of women

*This film gives a unique glimpse into the proverb-filled traditional Yoruba culture which has had profound influence throughout

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

CELEBRATING NIGERIA’S GREAT CULTURE in United States, BenLoren Nigerian Enterprises, an entertainment company registered in Nigeria with an active branch office here in United States has rolled out plans to release an epic Nollywood movie titled ‘Osun the goddess’ that will be making a huge entry into America’s much revered Hollywood market by 15, 2018 at Citiplex-Newark, New Jersey.

According to a signed press statement issued by Paul Trautman, an American Semi-retired Artist Manager and Immigration Consultant from Greater New York City Area who had a demonstrated history of working in the entertainment industry, skilled in Live Event Production, Strategic Planning, Film, Marketing Strategy, Event Management and Strong business development professional states that “OSUN THE GODDESS Movie unfolds in a Red Carpet U.S. Premiere 5 pm April 15 Citiplex-12 Newark, NJ, April 15, 2018.

“The Nollywood Yoruba Epic OSUN THE GODDESS will have its red carpet US premiere 5pm at the Citiplex-12 Newark, 360-394 Springfield Avenue, Newark, NJ 07103, the site of the Newark premiere of the Black Panther. This will be the only United States showing until after the Nigerian premieres later this Spring.

Regarding the cast, the film features Nigerian superstars like Murphy Afolabi, Faithia Balogun, Femi Branch, Ade Edetunde and Florence Trautman among others, with a good story, stellar cast, superb acting and excellent cinematography. Recent reviews showed that this film fits comfortably at the top of its genre.

Floxy Bee, Florence Trautman, a top Nigerian singer is the Executive producer of the movie, the Queen of Hikosso Music, who also acted, composed and performed the music in the film. Floxy Bee divides her time between the United States and Nigeria.

Floxy is still the author of these books in USA: ‘Importance of Greetings in the Yoruba Culture,’ Who’s Osun the goddess?’