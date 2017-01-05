TRENDING:

Nigerian born Britain’s Gold Medalist, Anthony Joshua Knocks Out Ukrainian’s Klitschko…Wins IBF, WBA and IBO World Heavyweight Champion

*Displays the Resilience Power of Nigerians in 11th Round for Victory

*Wow 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium

*Won 19 straight boxing matches

*Hailed as the biggest fight night ever staged in United Kingdom Ring

* “I did not know how I was knocked down. The best man won tonight and it’s a massive event for boxing. Two gentlemen fought each other. Anthony was better today”-Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko

BY ISABEL KENNEDY/SPORTS WRITER, EUROPE

HE MADE HISTORY. HE is a Nigerian, though having a British nationality with the blood of Nigeria flowing in his veins. Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua is having the highest celebration of his life presently, having attained the height of his boxing career being a forceful pugilist. For the first time in his career, Joshua knocks out Ukrainian’s Wladimir Klitschco to win 3 world heavyweight titles.

Klitschco kissed the canvass in the 11th round, ‘pleads to be spared further battering’, as he laid flat by the forceful blow that emanate from the fiery right and left fists of Joshua.

He stopped supposed rising career of Klitschko in the 11th round to be crowned IBF, WBA and IBO world heavyweight champion. He knocked daylight out of the Ukrainian. He attained this rare feat in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Certainly, his unbeaten record earned a sensational victory by knocking down the 41-year-old former champion twice in the 11th and penultimate round before the referee stepped in to save Klitschko from any more punishment.

What was hailed as the biggest fight night ever staged in a British ring, watched by the biggest crowd for a boxing show in Britain for 78 years, lived up to its billing as Joshua survived a knockdown for the first time in his professional career in the sixth round. Truth is, in a sensational fifth round, he knocked down Klitschko only to end up hanging on desperately at the end of the round as the Ukrainian launched a remarkable comeback.

Despite 14 years age difference with this Russian, this Nigerian looked the more likely winner as he set his eyes on the championship belts, target the face, ribs of Klitschko through upper curves and rest. For the Russian after the heated match, he said: “I need to figure out how I was knocked down. I needed to take some time to figure out what happened. The best man won tonight and it’s a massive event for boxing. Two gentlemen fought each other. Anthony was better today. It’s really sad I didn’t make it tonight. I was planning to do it, it didn’t work. But all the respect to Anthony, congratulations.” Klitschko has now lost his last two fights, albeit over a space of 16 months.

On his part, Joshua said, “What can I say? 19-0, three and a half years in the game. As I said, I’m not perfect but I’m trying and if you don’t take part you’re going to fail. As boxing states, you leave your ego at the door and you respect your opponent. So a massive shout out to Wladimir Klitschko.”

Accordingly, he used the opportunity to request for a fight against Tyson Fury, who also beat Klitschko — on points in November 2015 — but has not fought since.

Joshua said: “Tyson Fury, where (are) you at baby? Come on, is that what you want to see? I enjoy fighting. I love fighting. Tyson Fury I know he has been talking a lot and wants to come back and compete. I want to give 90,000 people another chance to come back and watch some boxing here. I am happy I am now a three-belt champion as he also holds the IBO title.”

For the records, Joshua was born in Watford to a Nigerian mother and a British father of Nigerian and Irish descent. He made his professional debut in 2013. Joshua grew up for some of his early years in Ijebu-Ode Nigeria and returned to the UK halfway through Year Seven to join Kings Langley Secondary School. Growing up on the Meriden Estate in Garston, Hertfordshire, Joshua was called ‘Femi’ by his friends and former teachers, due to his middle name ‘Oluwafemi’.

He excelled at football and athletics and broke the Year Nine 100m record with a time of 11.6 seconds. Joshua, through the match became £15million richer in the world championship competition, and for his intimacy to his parents, he still lives in a council flat with his mum.

*Additional Reports by Reuters/NAN and News Express