NIGERIAN Woman, FEMI OLAYEBI Wins AMERICA’S Best Mentor/Role Model Award in Washington DC…shares honor with Dana Denis-Smith from United Kingdom

*Manufactured ‘Baby-bag’ for her child with no formal training

*Registers ‘Baby-bag company’, creates ‘FemiHandbags’ brands

*Earlier won Exclusive Women’s Award for Best Accessory Designer of the Year

*Award recognizes WEConnect International certified women, business owners that have not only developed successful businesses, but have also helped those around them do same

* “Femi Olayebi as the co-winner of the Best Mentor and Role Model Award at the inaugural WEConnect International Gala in Washington DC, USA”-Marsha Firestone, Founder and President of the Womens’ President Organization

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

SHE IS VERY INTELLIGENT, talented and creative. She’s endowed with the gift of vision. Long ago she had envisioned that someday she will create a unique product that will be famous worldwide and make her an employer of labor. FEMI OLAYEBI, a Nigerian woman made Nigeria proud in United States when she was announced as co-winner of the inaugural WEConnect International Gala under the title: ‘Best Mentor and Role Model Award.’

Making this position known, Marsha Firestone, Founder and President of the Womens’ President Organization, announced Femi Olayebi as the co-winner of the Best Mentor and Role Model Award at the inaugural WEConnect International Gala which held recently in Washington, DC.

Interestingly, Femi shares the honor with British born Dana Denis-Smith who came all the way from United Kingdom to witness the ceremony. For the records, the Best Mentor and Role Model Award recognizes WEConnect International certified women business owners that have not only developed successful businesses, but have also helped those around them do the same. Shade Ladipo, Director for WEConnect International in Nigeria, accepted the award on Femi’s behalf.

On how she became a successful entrepreneur, Femi became an accidental entrepreneur after making a baby-bag for her first child. With no formal training, and solely driven by passion, she registered her bag company, creating and sewing up bags of every kind in her garage. Till date, her brand, ‘FemiHandbags’ is renowned, has become a must-have amongst a select few and taken on a somewhat iconic nature. In 2016, she was awarded the Exclusive Women’s Award for Best Accessory Designer of the Year.

Femi’s business was certified in 2014 and she has since then been an active participant in WEConnect International’s network in Nigeria, currently led by Country Director Shade Ladipo. Shade is a social activist and travel and media entrepreneur, who has been recognized by several organizations and corporations, including Goldman Sachs, for her work as a change agent and businesswoman.