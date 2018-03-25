TRENDING:

NIGERIA’S Famous Music RAP Artiste, 2SHOTZ Turns Photographer, Film-maker in AMERICA…Cover Ceremonies, Parties, Events in Texas

*Left Nigeria in 2016, Relocates to United States

*Had Professional training in Hollywood

*Runs a Film-making outfit called ‘Studio High Definition’

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

IN EARLY 2000, HE WAS KNOWN FOR HIS PUNCHY RAP MUSIC LINES. In Nigeria’s entertainment industry, WILLIAM IROHA, alias 2SHOTZ enjoyed same rare reviews as 9ice, Eedris Abdulkareem and few others. Sensing the way the Nigeria’s economy was fluctuating, he opted to ‘check-out’ of the country to seek greener pastures Abroad.

There were alleged earlier reports of 2Shotz much publicized domestic violence case with his wife, Precious Jones, the rapper practically vanished, only to show up in United States.

Investigation showed that this Nigerian rapper 2Shotz is now a photographer and filmmaker in Texas, as such 2shotz has been off the scene for a while and then in 2016 Nigerians could hardly see him in the entertainment scene.

For the records, 2shotz relocates to the United States where he’s now trained as a a photographer and filmmaker, as written on his biography, where he runs a film-making outfit called ‘Studio High Definition’, claiming “The hustle is real!