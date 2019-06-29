TRUE LIFE SHOCKING CONFESSION!

‘Nigerian Pastor Biodun FATOYINBO RAPED and Disvirgined Me at the age of 18’-BUSOLA DAKOLO, wife of Nigerian Singer

…’I have NEVER Raped anyone in my LIFE. She’s out to ruin my life’, countered embattled ‘Man-of-God’ Fatoyinbo, Senior Pastor, COZA Church

* Reveals: ‘He covered my mouth, brought out his penis’

* ‘This Abuja Pastor should rot in JAIL’-Husband, Timi Dakolo

* Lament: ‘I was wearing pants he pulled off my pants and that was how he found difficulty to enter but he just kept on … I was like grunting I would cry I would … I was doing a lot of mixed feelings and all that and then he eventually penetrated even blood dropped on the floor. He had orgasm”

BY ABIMBOLA BADARU/CRIME REPORTER, LAGOS

READY TO TELL THE TRUTH FOR THE WHOLE WORLD TO KNOW THE TRUE IDENTITY OF MANY MEN OF GOD WHO SELDOM TRICK THEIR CONGREGATION, wife of Timi Dakolo, a famous Nigerian musician, BUSOLA sensing that she could no longer carry the burden in her heart around, she reportedly confessed and gave in lucid detail how she was raped, disvirgined by a ‘Man-of-God’, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Senior Minister in COZA Church.

Busola has revealed how a pastor of a church raped her at the age of 18 years…

Her confession: “I heard a knock on our house door, while wearing only my night gown and pant alone. He pushed me to the chair. When I was just about to react, he just covered my mouth with his hands and when he covered my mouth just like … he said: “Listen to me and you’ll be fine just to what I want you to do.” I didn’t struggle I didn’t struggle I just left him and he brought out his penis and I was wearing a nightgown.



“I was wearing pants he pulled off my pants and that was how he found difficulty to enter but he just kept on … I was like grunting I would cry I would … I was doing a lot of mixed feelings and all that and then he eventually penetrated even blood dropped on the floor And at that point he finished what he wanted to do he had an orgasm and he zip-up he left me there I just sat on the floor and he went out I think I don’t even know how to define it a whole lot he enter his car … he came back and he brought crests …



Busola Dakolo a mother speaking in a video spoke of how the pastor came to her house, raped her and told her she should be happy he was the one who took her virginity. ‘One particular day, Pastor came to meet me and he said, you don’t like to talk and he was like how are you and I was like I’m fine. He started coming to my house and my family was very involved in …,”



Timi Dakolo too had once alleged that the same pastor sexually abused his church members. Timi Dakolo in May have shared: “Common wealth ko Zion ni. Church is suppose to fix broken people and not crush people who show up in church needing God.

“Your Abuja pastor you people are shouting mentor and praising everywhere should be in jail. The amount of pain and ruins he has left innocent girls in. Forcefully taking away their innocence even in their teenage years. Forever leaving a deep dent in their soul..Man of which God?”







Dakolo further advised the ladies who have been victims of the pastor’s act to know that they are not alone. “To all the women out there that have been a victim to this issue, you are not alone. Your truth will be heard whether people believe your truth or not.”





In his response, this embattled Pastor Fatoyinbo claim he had never raped anyone in his life.

Following the revelation made by Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola, that Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, of COZA raped her when she was 18, the pastor through the official Instagram page of the church has said that he has never raped anybody not even as an unbeliever.Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo said: “I am aware that there has been a recent media publication on YouTube operated and owned by RED Media Group which shows an interview by Chude Jideonwo with Busola Dakolo.



“Prior to now, we had adhered to our policy of ignoring rumours from social media accounts as we knew that several statements had been made to extort the church of money and myself through blackmail, harassment and intimidation. We have refused time and again to accede to their request, which has infuriated them over time, because of this they have gotten more aggressive. “Unlike previous statements where innuendos were used and there was no direct mention of myself or the Church, the recent video released on YouTube has now made direct criminal allegations against me in the interview granted by Busola Dakolo which are fallacious, non-existent and which are all denied in every measure. “As an individual and as a Church, we love and support people and we would never condone any form of abuse, harassment, or intimidation of anyone. I have never in my life raped anybody, even as an unbeliever and I’m absolutely innocent of this.



“Busola Dakolo, who has made this false allegation and her family attended the church during the early start of the church in Ilorin in 1999. I never had any private interactions with her beyond my pastoral duties. Looking at her status and that of her husband, I am dumbfounded why she would say such a thing. “As expected under the ethics of Journalism, it would have been expected that I should be confronted with these false allegations prior to any publication, instead of resorting to the social media with the intent to ruin my reputation and bring down the church.”