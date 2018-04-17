TURMOIL INSIDE REDEEMED CHRISTIAN CHURCH OF GOD IN USA:

NIGERIAN Man, KEN OGBEMUDIA Arrested, Charged for Terrorism, Unlawful Entry in GEORGIA…Threatens to Blow up Church, Shoot up Congregation Parishioners inside ‘House-of-God’, Under Investigation by Department of Homeland Security

*Sends dangerous Texts, Voicemails to several people with a promise to kill them

*Booked into Cobb County Jail without bond, How Church’s pastor turned him in

* ‘I Confessed to RCCG, Heaven’s Gate’s pastor, others that Ogbemudia compelled me to purchase two AK-47’s and 600 rounds of ammunition’-Karen James, female friend of Ogbemudia

* “The messages said he was going to shoot up the church and kill many of the members inside. We have not located the weapons, but we have to assume they exist. We have to assume this could have turned into a mass shooting at a church. James declined connection with gun”-Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, Live in Georgia

A NIGERIAN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT, KEN OGBEMUDIA originally from Edo state, who visited United States on a B1/B2 tourist visa in 2011 and outlived his lawful presence even with his visa expiration has been arrested in Marietta, Georgia, United States for terrorist threat, Satanic remarks being that he is a danger to America’s national security. The Marietta police received as evidence flurry of voicemails and text messages from Ogbemudia’s cellphone warning members of his plan to blow up the church and kill the congregation inside the church.

Naija Standard investigation confirmed the position of the Marietta Police corroborating that Nigerian (Ogbemudia) man threatened to shoot up church and kill people inside. More importantly pastor of The Redeemed Christian Church of God Heaven’s Gate turned him in to the police to avert mass gun attack that may lead to breakdown of law and order, which invariably affect the stability of America’s national security.

This 42 year old Nigerian had been charged with terrorist threats. He was booked into the Cobb County Jail without bond. Police said Ogbemudia sent texts and voicemails to a number of people who attend The Redeemed Christian Church of God Heaven’s Gate threatening them.

Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy said : “The messages said he was going to shoot up the church and kill many of the members inside. She stated to the pastor and others at the church that she had gone and bought two AK-47’s and 600 rounds of ammunition.”

Though Investigators said a female friend of Ogbemudia, Karen James, told others that she bought weapons for Ogbemudia. When police grilled James, she declined, as she denied buying any weapons and at this point police have not found any guns, “We haven’t located the weapons, but we have to assume they exist. We have to assume this could have turned into a mass shooting at a church,”said McPhilamy

Bible study at the church was canceled Friday night. The congregation was stunned. Leuwagbemiah Ijidakinru, member of the church expressed shock, “It’s shocking to everyone, everyone is shocked to hear that. That baffles me. I don’t think a good Christian would do that kind of action because in the bible it says thou shall not kill.”

Further investigation showed that Ogbemudia, a 42-year old is a small business owner. Police said his visa expired and Ogbemudia told them he is in the country illegally, which is why Homeland Security is now investigating his immigration status.

