UK based Nigerian Conman, 37, Poses as American Soldier in Afghanistan…Defrauds two women of more than £250,000 in Denmark

…Admits he is a Fraudster, Blames the Devil, Plans to Sell off Nigerian Properties

*Cardiff Crown Court orders him pay back the money, serving four-and-half years jail term

* “Tosin Femi Olasemo will serve a further two-and-half years if he did not pay. He violated Proceeds of Crime Act. He will be deported from the UK whenever he is released”-British Court

BY OLATOYE SAMUEL/STAFF WRITER, CARDIFF

HE is originally a Nigerian who becomes a naturalized British citizen resident in Cardiff. His mode of operation is faking profile picture on a dating site: match.com to deceive and dupe desperate and innocent ladies in search of husbands or male partners. By this shameful act of Tosin Femi Olasemo, a 37 year old man, he had brought opprobrium to Nigeria and the entire African race.

Olasemo who claimed to be an American soldier serving in Afghanistan, to defraud two women of more than £250,000 has been ordered to pay back the money by a British court. This conman used a picture of a uniformed soldier as his profile photo on the dating site match.com. After his cover was blown open, he was jailed in 2015 for four-and-a-half years after admitting fraud.

This criminal confessed to the court that “I admit that I am a dupe. I defraud people on match.com dating site. It was the devil that led me to do it.”

A confiscation hearing at Cardiff Crown Court ruled he would serve a further two-and-a-half years if he did not pay after which he will be deported from the UK after he would have served his jail term.

Following his conviction, a Proceeds of Crime Act investigation took place which revealed that Olasemo had links to Nigerian bank accounts containing more than £150,000. Also, he had land purchased in Nigeria for about £47,000 and was found in possession of more than £1,100 when he was arrested.

While been sentenced in July 2015, the court heard he had tried to take more than £400,000 from lonely women using a fake name Captain Morgan Travis, but the banks stopped some payments going through. At the latest court hearing, he was ordered to repay just over £200,000 to his two victims, who live in Denmark. He also has three months to arrange the sale of the land in Nigeria to repay the remaining money.