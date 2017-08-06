‘UMARU MUSA YAR’ADUA: A Peacemaker that Helped bring PEACE to Niger Delta’-Nigeria’s ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan

…’That Singular Act brought manifold benefits to Nigeria’

* ‘As a Democrat you promoted due process in government and equity in public administration’

* ‘You are a friend and brother, a great gift to the nation and people of Nigeria’

* Tribute: ‘Seven years gone but never forgotten. May you Rest In Peace even as we hope and believe that you made al-Jannah firdaus’

BY SAMSON SHOAGA/MANAGING EDITOR, ABUJA

LATE UMARU MUSA YAR’ADUA, former President of Nigeria has been hailed as one of Nigeria’s greatest democrat, a man of peace, justice who brought stability and development to Niger Delta. Making this tribute recently, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, an ex President of Africa’s most populous black nation on earth recalled and extolled the virtues of Yar’Adua.

In Jonathan’s words on his Facebook timeline, he messaged: “Seven years ago you left this world leaving behind a legacy of detribalized leadership and a soil that was fertile enough to grow trees whose shade you would never enjoy. As a peace maker, you helped bring peace to the Niger Delta and that singular act brought manifold benefits to Nigeria.

“As a democrat, you promoted due process in government and equity in public administration. Umaru Musa Yar’adua, a friend and brother, a great gift to the nation and people of Nigeria. Seven years gone but never forgotten. May you Rest In Peace even as we hope and believe that you made al-Jannah firdaus. Miyetti Allah for the life of service you lived and may Almighty God care for the family you left behind. GEJ”