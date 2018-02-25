UNBELIEVABLE IN THE HOUSE OF GOD:

BY TOLUWANI ABIFEMI/RELIGIOUS REPORTER, AKURE

THIS PASTOR HAS NO SHAME. He regularly orders women and girls coming for spiritual deliverance in the Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, Oke-Itura in Iju town, in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State where he leads to pulls off their clothes (come naked) where he eventually have sexual intercourse with them on several occasions. MATHEW OLAKUNLE seems to enjoy his evil deeds until a church member, Omotola Akerele, a married woman was brought to this pastor to help her solve her chronic cough problems.

Since Omotola, a-32-year-old woman was brought by her mother to Olakunle, this high-libido sex driven pastor had embraced it, assuring the mother he will bring an end to her daughter’s sickness.

This married woman who had had issues in her matrimony claimed that Olakunle had sex with her when she was undergoing spiritual healing in his church, adding that the intercourse resulted in pregnancy.

As narrated of her ordeal on a programme on Adaba FM, Akure, Ondo State, Omotola maintained that her mother, who was a member of the church, introduced her to the pastor when she was battling with severe cough. The pastor was allegedly fond of praying for women in the church without their clothes on.

Omotola, an indigene of the town, said after the intercourse with the pastor, she became pregnant, adding that she aborted the pregnancy without telling her husband about it.

Her words: “I had severe cough and my mother took me to Pastor Olakunle Mathew for prayer. After praying for me, he said I needed a shaving stick and a handkerchief to perform the spiritual exercise, which I took to him.

“The pastor told me that he wanted to use my pubic hair to perform some spiritual work that would solve my spiritual problem. On the night of the first day that we got there, he asked me to put off my clothes in the presence of my mother to pray for me in the mission house.

“After that day, he often asked me to come for deliverance and whenever I got there, he would ask me to remove my clothes and lie on a bed. While also naked, he would lie on me and start praying for me.

“On the seventh day, he shaved the hair on my private parts and armpits, and put the hair in the white handkerchief. After that, we had sexual intercourse. After the intercourse, he asked me to go and bury the hair in the handkerchief.”

Omotola added that a month after the incident, she was pregnant and aborted it. She said when her husband got to know about it, he sent her out of her matrimonial home.

In his own response, the pastor admitted praying for women in the church naked, adding that God answered the prayer of naked people faster, explaining that Omotola’s case was a spiritual attack and she agreed to undergo the spiritual exercise performed on her in the church.

After the incidence, CAC only transferred Olakunle to another branch of the church in in Ilorin, Kwara State, however, denied having sexual intercourse with Omotola. He also denied impregnating her, but admitted to having sexual relationship with her younger sister twice and had prayed for their mother too while naked.

He said, “On the third day of the spiritual programme, I shaved the hair of her private parts and I touched it (her private parts) with my sexual organ. I told her to be using my organ to rub her private parts so that she could discharge.

“After that, I wiped the discharge of her private parts with the white handkerchief and I prayed for her, using Psalm 24. After the exercise, I asked her to go and bury the handkerchief in a bush. I asked her to call her husband to do it for her, but she refused. That was why I did it for her; I didn’t have sex with her.”

But why has the house of God turned upside down?

#Additional Reports by Punch