UNBELIEVABLE:

NIGERIAN Reverend, PATRICK HENRY EDET Dumps Catholic Priesthood for Marriage…Says ‘I Am Happy to Marry a Woman of my Choice, I Will Still make Heaven’

* Boasts: ‘Now I know what I am Missing in Marriage’

* Traditional Wedding took place two days earlier

* His wife, Inyene Sampson Akpan, a graduate of University of Uyo hails from Atai Ibiaku Itam in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State

*Resigned from priesthood on August 2nd last year during his radio programme, Grace and Inspiration on Planet FM

BY MONICA EWEKA/STAFF WRITER, AKWA IBOM

HAVING BEING A PRIEST IN THE CATHOLIC CHURCH FOR A LONG TIME, Reverend PATRICK HENRY EDET drew the ire of most Nigerians when he dumped his priesthood on August 2nd last year during his radio programme, Grace and Inspiration on Planet FM, with a plan to get married to a woman of his dream.

Many had prevailed on this reverend to halt his decision, but he reneged, assuring his church congregation that the time has come for him to follow after the woman of his life so he may have an enduring happiness.

This former Nigerian Catholic Priest finally tied the knot with the love of his life, former Miss Inyene Sampson on Saturday. The traditional wedding took place two days earlier. The wedding reception which took place at Ibom Hall, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state had a large turnout.

The former priest and his new wife were all smiles at their wedding as guests gathered in their numbers to witness the event. The wedding reception took place at Ibom Hall, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state and had a large turnout.