UNBELIEVABLE:

NIGERIAN Undergraduate in Malaysian University, UJU PIOUS EJIMKEONYE with Expired Visa Jumps to DEATH…Trying to evade Immigration Officers’ Raids

*Jumped down from 13th Floor of his Condominium to avoid Arrest

* Shocking event happened at Sri Puri Condominium Kuala Lumpur

* Co-students at City University, Kuala Lumpur mourn him

BY MIRABEL ANITA BABALOLA/CRIME REPORTER, Malaysia

HIS FRIENDS, COLLEAGUES AND FAMILY MEMBERS ARE SAD, Crying, yet tears cannot bring back UJU PIOUS EJIMKEONYE, a very brilliant Nigerian undergraduate at City University, Kuala Lumpur, who died on the spot having had to jump down from a 13th floor building while trying to avoid arrest by Malaysian Immigration officials who raided his apartment complex.

This Imo State ended his life journey when he jumped into death while escaping

from Malaysian immigration officers. Eye-witnesses confirmed that Uju jumped from the 13th floor of his Condominium after noticing immigration officers were around.

The sad incident happened at Sri Puri Condominium Kuala Lumpur. Ejikemonye, was a student of the City University, Kuala Lumpur.