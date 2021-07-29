UNDER RADAR OF CORRUPTION!

We have evidence world’s greatest fraudster, HUSHPUPPI paid funds into direct Bank Account of Nigeria’s Super Cop, Abba Kyari– America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation

…United States Court indict Kyari, 4 others over $1.1mllon fraud, arrest warrant issued for bribery, money laundering

* America’s law enforcement agents put INTERPOL on alert regarding Kyari’s movement, cellphone communication as an accomplice

* We have proof Kyari received illegal money to harass, detain and jail Hushpuppi’s business partner-Judge Otis Wright, United States Court for the Central District of California

‘I did not collect any bribe or money from Hushpuppi. He saw some of my Native Clothes and Caps on my social media page and he said he likes them. I connected him to my Tailor (the person selling the clothes) and he sent about N300,000 directly to the person’s bank account. The Native Clothes and Caps (five sets) were brought to our police office and he sent somebody to collect them in our office– embattled Nigerian Detective, KYARI lament

* Tension build in Nigeria Police Force Headquarters as corruption, low morale taint security operation among rank and file

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief & MOHAMMED ALIYU, Anti-graft Correspondent

This is not the best time for Nigeria’s image in the eyes of international community. The situation is worse off for the reputation of the rank and file of Nigeria Police Force, NPF, as the hidden activities of Abba Kyari, a leading Nigerian detective once hailed around the world has been revealed, and his enviable record now soiled in corruption, bribery, money laundering and disgrace given by Ramon Abass, alias Hushpuppi. Kyari has been found indicted by a United States Court in the Central District of California and arrest warrant has been issued to INTERPOL (International Police Organisation) to the effect.

After the extradition and arrest of the world’ greatest fraudster, a Nigerian born Abass Hushpuppi in a multimillion Naira fraud probe, he entered into plea bargain of guilt and confessed to all his atrocities. He narrated to a team of Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, in a chilling confession how he lined the deep pocket of Nigeria’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kyari in a bid to avenge his pound of flesh from a business partner and evade security radar.

United States’ Court has issued a warrant of arrest for Kyari, over his role in serial internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, more commonly Hushpuppi’s multimillion Naira fraud probe. Otis Wright of the United States District Court for the Central District of California ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation to track down Kyari and produce him in the United States for his role in a multimillion dollar fraud.

Abbas was arrested in Dubai last June and he pleaded guilty to fraud in the U.S. this week. The FBI said Abbas and Kyari have been friends and were both involved in a conspiracy to launder money. American prosecutors first sought a court warrant to arrest Kyari on February 12, 2021, according to court documents seen by People’s Gazette. Another warrant was requested on April 29, 2021. Judge Wright’s permission for the FBI to arrest Mr Kyari and hold him in U.S. custody was unsealed on July 26.

Earlier, Hushpuppi narrated how he bribed Kyari to have one of his rivals arrested and jailed in Nigeria following a dispute over a $1.1million dupe of a Qatari businessperson. Abbas had asked Kyari to arrest and jail a fellow fraudster Kelly Chibuzor Vincent after both were locked in a dispute presumably over how to share the $1.1million loot received from the Qatari businessperson.

Abbas had pleaded guilty to a multimillion fraud earlier this month and faces up to 20 years in jail. He will be sentenced in the coming weeks and will forfeit some of his assets and his rights to appeal while also paying restitution to victims of his years-long fraud. Kyari in a statement on Facebook has, however, dismissed the allegations of bribe.

Kyari react:

Kyari, has denied collecting money from Hushpuppi, to arrest and jail an estranged ‘co-conspirator,’ Chibuzo Vincent. He also explained that Hushpuppi once saw some of his (Kyari’s) native clothes and caps on his (Kyari’s) social media page, expressed a liking for them and was connected to the person selling the clothes.

“He sent about N300k directly to the person’s account,” Abba narrated.

The Police officer said this on Thursday [today] via his verified Facebook page in reaction to an allegation levelled against him by the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of California.

The court said Hushpuppi, who pleaded guilty to various charges, including money laundering, wire fraud, and felony, among others, used Kyari, a leader of the Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team, to jail Vincent.

The allegation was made against Kyari in a statement released on Wednesday by the American court titled, Six Indicted in International Scheme to Defraud Qatari School Founder and then Launder over $1 Million in Illicit Proceeds.

Kyari’s Facebook reads, “Friends: Abbas who we later came to know as Hushpuppi called our office about two years ago that somebody in Nigeria seriously threatened to kill his family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s phone number and pleaded we take action before the person attacks his family.

“We traced and arrested the suspect and after investigations, we discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life and they are long-time friends who have money issues between them hence we released the suspect on bail to go and he was not taken to any jail.

“Nobody demanded a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi. Our focus was to save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened.

“Later, he saw some of my Native Clothes and Caps on my social media page and he said he likes them and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300k directly to the person’s account. The Native Clothes and Caps (five sets) were brought to our office and He sent somebody to Collect them in our office.

“For those who are celebrating that this is an indictment on us and mentioning some fictitious Big Money, They will be disappointed once again as our hands are clean and our record of Service for two decades is open for everybody to see.

“They will continue seeing us serving our fatherland and we will continue responding to all distress Calls from all Nigerians provided they are life-threatening.

“For Good Nigerians who appreciate our Service please don’t worry as our hands are clean and they should please not respond to those celebrating and creating many false Narratives without any Evidence. We are used to such types of people and false newsmakers and distributors.

“Thank you all and GOD bless Nigeria.”

United States Court for the Central District of California

Meanwhile, in a press statement issued by United States Court for the Central District of California, Judge Otis Wright confirmed that there are documentation and traceable record to prove that Kyari received illegal money to harass, detain and jail Hushpuppi’s business partner, a fellow fraudster Kelly Chibuzor Vincent.

INTERPOL:

As this matter is being handled by FBI, our correspondents gathered that INTERPOL headquarter had been placed on notice where INTERPOL is now on alert regarding Kyari’s movement, cellphone communication being an accomplice to the crimes committed by Hushpuppi.

Nigeria Police Force Headquarters:

Activities and morale of the rank and file in the headquarters of Nigeria Police Force has been down ever since news broke on Kyari’s unwholesome behavior hit the public like a thunderbolt. A source within the police hierarchy informed our reporters that officers in the top echelon had been worried how to handle the delicate situation since Kyari has the eyes, ears and baking of the presidency-firing him will be difficult, “It is very difficult to fire, suspend orb demote Kyari in view of the manner he has been successfully leading the war against crime in the nation. He has the eyes, ears and support of the presidency. The Inspector General of Police has been holding various meeting at Louis Edet plaza on the Kyari matter. They seem to be in a bind. If you look at the rank and file, majority of them are not happy, their morale to work is at the lowest ebb,”said a top police officer not permitted to speak to the press.

