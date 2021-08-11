Untreated Mental illness:

ANTHONIA EGEGBARA, American Naturalized Nigerian woman, suffering Schizophrenia Indicted for Murder…pushed commuter into moving sub-way train in New York’s Times Square

*29-year-old suspect arrested in hide out, 42-year-old victim rushed to nearby hospital having sustained facial injuries

*Grand jury returns indictment charging her with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, and second-degree assault

*Suspect earlier released without bail for pummeling Jasmine Robles on a Harlem train-knocking out her front tooth, breaking nose, leaving her with a black eye

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN EDITOR reporting from New York

HER NAME IS ANTHONIA EGEGBARA, a Nigerian-American resident in New York, United States. She was diagnosed during her teenage years of suffering from Schizophrenia, a medical disease that include delusions and hallucinations. She was seen on CCTV camera of pushing an innocent female commuter into a sub-way moving train that led to the victim’s facial injury. Egegbara has been arrested, charged, and indicted by the Grand Jury for multiple murder.

Egegbara has been charged with attempted murder after she was seen in a shocking footage shoving an innocent female commuter into the side of an oncoming NYC subway train.

New York City Police Department officers charged Egegbara on Tuesday over surveillance footage which shows her getting up from a bench and shoving a bystander into the side of a moving 1 train at the Times Square subway station around 8am Monday October 4.

The victim, a 42-year-old woman who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition after sustaining facial injuries following what is believed to be an unprovoked attack.

The 29-year-old Nigerian was arrested as transit crimes in New York City rose by 121.7 per cent for the week ending September 26, compared to the same period in 2020.

Egegbara, whose listed address is a hotel in Far Rockaway Queens that is used as a female shelter, instigated her alleged attack just hours before a man shot himself in the leg in that same subway station.

ABC 7 News reported that police might be sending Egegbara to a hospital to be mentally evaluated, with no motive yet given for the assault.

This Nigerian lady has been indicted for attempted murder — and one of her prior victims said it’s “what she deserved. She was not in Manhattan Criminal Court Wednesday when a grand jury returned an indictment charging her with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault and second-degree assault for the shocking attack Monday on Lenny Javier that left her with a broken nose and fractured chin.

Three months earlier Egegbara was released without bail after stranger Jasmine Robles on a Harlem train — knocking out her front tooth, breaking her nose and leaving her with a black eye.

That’s what she deserved,” Robles told the Post of the indictment. “She almost took someone’s life. Her track record proves that if they let her out on the streets again, she’ll do it again and maybe achieve what she didn’t the last time, kill someone.”

Egegbara, who suffers from schizophrenia, was charged with third-degree assault for the July 5 attack on Robles — one of many crimes that judges can no longer set bail on under a controversial 2020 reform law.

Robles begged the Manhattan District Attorney to hit her with a more serious rap so she wouldn’t be on the street. But experts told The Post misdemeanor assault is the appropriate charge under the law given that Egegbara did not use a weapon.

“They failed us as victims,” Robles said of the justice system. “They continued to keep her on the streets. She made too many people suffer and she has to pay.”

Egegbara, who is currently being held at a mental health facility, is due back in court Oct. 28.

Her lawyer, Michael Zigismund, said that her loved ones want her to get the proper care she needs. “The family is very concerned for her and rightfully so,” he said.

