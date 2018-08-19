UNVEILED IN AMERICA:

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

IT’S A NEW DAWN FOR THE AFRICAN PRESS IN AMERICA, as AbdulRasheed Abubakar, the boss of Center Africa Broadcasting Network Corporation, CABNCTV-parent company of AFRICAN Diaspora Today Magazine with headquarters in Washington D.C and New York US officially launched the media journal at the African Union Mission in Washington D.C. recently.

According to CABNCTV, AFRICAN Diaspora Today Magazine is designed for Africans living abroad, who have a keen interest in maintaining ties with their homelands.

African Diaspora Today Magazine fills a niche that is very critical – providing information and analysis tailored to the overseas communities with an emphasis on stories and features that will enable readers to keep up to date on the trends and developments in Africa. Not forgetting those sectors where they can make a difference – real estate and tourism, investments, health and social services, education and philanthropy, current events, women and youth in development, and other topics.

Highpoint of the ceremony was when honors of the prestigious African Diaspora Distinguished Leadership award were given to outstanding technocrats. The award recipients are:

Dr. Mima S. Nedelcovych who served in the Administration of President George Bush from 1989 to 1993 as the U.S. Executive Director to the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Amb. Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao AU Permanent Representative to the United States of America

Mr. Jean AbiNader, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director AbiNader Int’l Services

Mr. Melvin Foote, President and Chief Executive Officer Constituency for Africa

For the records, African Diaspora Today Magazine is a subsidiary of CABNCTV, a premier personality, lifestyle print news magazine, digital publication focused on providing coverage of African Diaspora news, issues, industries, events; celebrating the accomplishments of entrepreneurs, media personalities, trendsetters, philanthropists and excellent leadership.