US GOVERNMENT FUNDS:

Nigerian, Olusola Luke Indicted for STEALING $734,000 in 2 Years…Engage in Fraud Identities and filing False Tax Returns

*United States Marshals Service effect arrest at Dulles International Airport

*Taken into custody at St. Louis in custody to answer for the charges

*Case investigated in Stolen Identity Refund Fraud Initiative

* “Stealing identities and filing false tax returns is a serious crime that hurts innocent taxpayers”-Karl Stiften, Special Agent in Charge

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

HE LIKES TO LIVE ON A FAST LANE, drive big cars and live big, where as he is a thief. Olusola Luke, a 38year old Nigerian, resident of Guatemala has been exposed by American security agencies for fraudulently stealing innocent Americans identities and filing fake tax returns, thereby stealing a whooping sum of $734,000 for two years.

In a press statement issued by Department of Justice through the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Missouri, it reads that: “Olusola Luke, 38, a citizen of Nigeria and resident of Guatemala, was ordered held and transferred to St. Louis for further proceedings on an Indictment charging him with conspiracy and theft of government funds in connection with a Stolen Identity Refund Fraud scheme he and others are alleged to have perpetrated between 2013 and 2015.

Karl Stiften, Special Agent in Charge said: “Investigating refund fraud and identity theft is a priority for IRS Criminal Investigation. Stealing identities and filing false tax returns is a serious crime that hurts innocent taxpayers. The arrest of Mr. Luke should serve as a strong warning to those who are considering similar conduct.”

According to the Indictment, “Luke and others misused the identifiers of dozens of individuals to seek and obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars in government funds by filing false tax returns in the names of the identity theft victims. The Indictment alleges Luke and his co-conspirators sought more than $734,000 in refunds. Luke was arrested at Dulles International Airport late on the evening of April 6, 2017 and was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service at that time. Today, he waived his right to a detention hearing in the Eastern District of Virginia and agreed to be transferred to St. Louis in custody to answer for the charges.

“The case was investigated by Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation as part of its Stolen Identity Refund Fraud (SIRF) Initiative which seeks to disrupt the multi-billion-dollar enterprise whereby Americans’ identities are compromised and used to defraud the government through the income tax system.

“As is always the case, charges set forth in an indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

PRESS STATEMENT

Department of Justice

U.S. Attorney’s Office

Eastern District of Missouri

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Nigerian Citizen Indicted on Charges of Theft of Government Funds

St. Louis, MO – Olusola Luke, 38, a citizen of Nigeria and resident of Guatemala, was ordered held and transferred to St. Louis for further proceedings on an Indictment charging him with conspiracy and theft of government funds in connection with a Stolen Identity Refund Fraud scheme he and others are alleged to have perpetrated between 2013 and 2015.

“Investigating refund fraud and identity theft is a priority for IRS Criminal Investigation,” said Karl Stiften, Special Agent in Charge. “Stealing identities and filing false tax returns is a serious crime that hurts innocent taxpayers. The arrest of Mr. Luke should serve as a strong warning to those who are considering similar conduct.”

According to the Indictment, Luke and others misused the identifiers of dozens of individuals to seek and obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars in government funds by filing false tax returns in the names of the identity theft victims. The Indictment alleges Luke and his co-conspirators sought more than $734,000 in refunds. Luke was arrested at Dulles International Airport late on the evening of April 6, 2017 and was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service at that time. Today, he waived his right to a detention hearing in the Eastern District of Virginia and agreed to be transferred to St. Louis in custody to answer for the charges.

The case was investigated by Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation as part of its Stolen Identity Refund Fraud (SIRF) Initiative which seeks to disrupt the multi-billion-dollar enterprise whereby Americans’ identities are compromised and used to defraud the government through the income tax system.

As is always the case, charges set forth in an indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Topic(s):

Financial Fraud

Component(s):

USAO – Missouri, Eastern

Updated April 11, 2017